Wausau, WI

95.5 FM WIFC

Aspirus Festival of Trees Raises $200,000

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — This year’s Festival of Trees benefiting Aspirus Health Foundation has raised $200,000 to support hospice services, comfort care, and the Aspirus Family House. The event ran during the final week of November and featured more than 125 Christmas and holiday-themed trees, wreaths, specialty items,...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

New Municipal Center Opens Monday in Weston

WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Weston residents looking to pay their property taxes before the end of the year won’t do so at the former Municipal Hall on Schofield Ave. The Village will hold a soft opening for the new Municipal Center on Camp Phillips Road Monday, and they are encouraging everyone to bring their tax bill to that location to make their payment.
WESTON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Mayors Monday: Wisconsin Rapids’ Shane Blaser

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Last week the city of Wisconsin Rapids was hit with another surprise announcement. Sonoco announced they will be closing their core and tube operation, which will result in the loss of 70 jobs according to a release from the Department of Workforce Development. Mayor Shane Blaser says he was just as surprised as everyone else by the news.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Rondele Ranch Christmas light show in Harshaw opens Friday

HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - A holiday lights display in Harshaw will open for its sixth season on Friday. Rondele Ranch is known for hosting events both indoor and outdoor, but during December it becomes a Christmas Wonderland. The displays feature more than one million lights in custom displays. Rondele Ranch...
HARSHAW, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Marshfield Clinic CEO to Step Down Next Fall

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The first CEO in the history of Marshfield Clinic has announced her intentions to step down from the position next fall. Dr. Susan Turney announced the move in a press release Monday morning, saying she will stay on to help guide the hospital system through a merger with Duluth-based Essentia Health. That process is expected to be completed in the coming months.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season

WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
WHITE LAKE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Weston Water: Well 4 Back Online

WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The Village of Weston has brought water well #4 back online, saying drinking water meets current state PFAS standards. The village took wells 3 and 4 offline earlier this year because of elevated PFASs levels. A temporary filtration system was put in place, and after a new round of testing and approval from the Department of Natural Resources, well 4 was turned back on as of December 9th.
WESTON, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire

Pittsville, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews battled a structure in Pittsville on Saturday night. That’s according to the Pittsville Fire Chief. It happened at a Gardner Trucking truck stop off of highway 73. Which is about 2 and a half miles east of Pittsville. Fire Chief Jerry Minor said...
PITTSVILLE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business

PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
PITTSVILLE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Restaurant closes without warning

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers. The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn’t have imagined the establishment would close without warning. “There was no warning to any of us,” said Daisy Moldenhauer, former waitress of Garden Pancake House.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
WAUSAU, WI
wapl.com

1 badly hurt in Waupaca County crash

TOWN OF CALEDONIA, Wis. — One person sustains life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Friday at 9:31 p.m. about a crash at Highway 45 near County Highway W. An investigation determined the vehicle went out of control in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Portage Co. under winter storm watch

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Wood counties until midnight on Dec. 15. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2-5 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The storm is also expected to bring wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, NWS said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

