Aspirus Festival of Trees Raises $200,000
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — This year’s Festival of Trees benefiting Aspirus Health Foundation has raised $200,000 to support hospice services, comfort care, and the Aspirus Family House. The event ran during the final week of November and featured more than 125 Christmas and holiday-themed trees, wreaths, specialty items,...
New Municipal Center Opens Monday in Weston
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — Weston residents looking to pay their property taxes before the end of the year won’t do so at the former Municipal Hall on Schofield Ave. The Village will hold a soft opening for the new Municipal Center on Camp Phillips Road Monday, and they are encouraging everyone to bring their tax bill to that location to make their payment.
Mayors Monday: Wisconsin Rapids’ Shane Blaser
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Last week the city of Wisconsin Rapids was hit with another surprise announcement. Sonoco announced they will be closing their core and tube operation, which will result in the loss of 70 jobs according to a release from the Department of Workforce Development. Mayor Shane Blaser says he was just as surprised as everyone else by the news.
Rondele Ranch Christmas light show in Harshaw opens Friday
HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - A holiday lights display in Harshaw will open for its sixth season on Friday. Rondele Ranch is known for hosting events both indoor and outdoor, but during December it becomes a Christmas Wonderland. The displays feature more than one million lights in custom displays. Rondele Ranch...
Marshfield Clinic CEO to Step Down Next Fall
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The first CEO in the history of Marshfield Clinic has announced her intentions to step down from the position next fall. Dr. Susan Turney announced the move in a press release Monday morning, saying she will stay on to help guide the hospital system through a merger with Duluth-based Essentia Health. That process is expected to be completed in the coming months.
DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season
WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau to get additional funding from city
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) The Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitor Bureau will get extra funding from the City of Stevens Point after their longtime partner, the Village of Plover, pulled from their agreement last month. The visitor’s bureau had previously partnered with the Village of Plover for tourism and...
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
Weston Water: Well 4 Back Online
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The Village of Weston has brought water well #4 back online, saying drinking water meets current state PFAS standards. The village took wells 3 and 4 offline earlier this year because of elevated PFASs levels. A temporary filtration system was put in place, and after a new round of testing and approval from the Department of Natural Resources, well 4 was turned back on as of December 9th.
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead. “We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty...
Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire
Pittsville, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews battled a structure in Pittsville on Saturday night. That’s according to the Pittsville Fire Chief. It happened at a Gardner Trucking truck stop off of highway 73. Which is about 2 and a half miles east of Pittsville. Fire Chief Jerry Minor said...
Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business
PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
Restaurant closes without warning
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers. The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn’t have imagined the establishment would close without warning. “There was no warning to any of us,” said Daisy Moldenhauer, former waitress of Garden Pancake House.
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
1 badly hurt in Waupaca County crash
TOWN OF CALEDONIA, Wis. — One person sustains life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Friday at 9:31 p.m. about a crash at Highway 45 near County Highway W. An investigation determined the vehicle went out of control in...
NWS: Portage Co. under winter storm watch
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Wood counties until midnight on Dec. 15. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2-5 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The storm is also expected to bring wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, NWS said.
City to consider new Transportation Utility—and with it, a new fee
Stevens Point this month may create a new Utility to help pay the increasing costs of road maintenance. The city already has s...
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a one vehicle crash around 9:31 p.m. Friday night in the Town of Caledonia, about 5 miles east of Fremont. It happened on Highway 45, north of County Highway W. The vehicle was traveling southbound, lost...
