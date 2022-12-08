Read full article on original website
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande
For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande.
Lower Valley residents say migrants come up to their houses asking for help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A neighborhood next to the Border Highway off Fonseca is seeing an increase in migrants. On Wednesday night, KTSM 9 News crews witnessed a group of about 15 migrants climbing through a hole in the fence into a neighborhood after running across the Cesar Chavez Border Highway, which runs along […]
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks
The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
How a Drug Smuggler Moved Cocaine Around the US and Sent $56 Million to Mexican Cartels
MEXICO CITY — A drug trafficker is going to prison after sending an estimated $56 million back to Mexican cartels, the profits from cocaine that he helped smuggle through a “sophisticated network of warehouses and front companies” around the United States. Luis Eduardo González García, 61, pleaded...
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Phys.org
Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Fentanyl fight overwhelms Arizona police as drug busts track farther north: former cop
An elected Yuma official and a former Arizona law enforcement officer team up to address drug smuggling as Border Patrol struggles to process migrant influx.
‘Thousands sleeping on the streets’ of Matamoros, migrant advocates say
Migrant advocates say asylum seekers are amassing in Matamoros, Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Texas, and are living homeless on the streets as they wait for Title 42 to be lifted.
Unable to cross into U.S., Venezuelans file record number of refugee petitions in Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A record number of Venezuelan nationals is petitioning for refugee status in Mexico, the head of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance says.
El Paso City Council to address migrants and Title 42
EL PASO, Texas -- With migrants being released into the streets last week with the overcrowding of shelters, city council addressed the issue today. On Friday, when ABC-7 was covering the living conditions and next steps of the migrants, ABC-7 was told that many of the migrants were from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Mexico, Ecuador and Columbia. The post El Paso City Council to address migrants and Title 42 appeared first on KVIA.
Border agent dies while tracking group crossing into Texas
The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent was on an all-terrain vehicle when he died, the agency said.
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border
Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
borderreport.com
Border Patrol released 1,348 migrants onto streets of El Paso in November
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout the month as the agency again deals with capacity issues. On Thursday evening, migrants could be seen standing...
