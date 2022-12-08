Read full article on original website
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Christopher named America East Rookie of the Week after 26 points in Sunday’s win
ORONO – Skowhegan native Jaycie Christopher was recognized as the America East Rookie of the Week on Monday after pouring in 26 points on seven threes in Sunday’s win over Army. Christopher was a huge piece of the Black Bear’s offense, as Maine put up 88 points without...
Maine women’s hockey heads into winter break as a top-20 team in the nation
ORONO – At the Alfond, Maine women’s hockey is under year one of the Molly Engstrom era, and halfway through her first season the Black Bears are sitting as a consensus top-20 team in the nation. In all of the major polls (USHCO, Pairwise) Maine is one of...
Maine women’s hockey takes hottest start in years into break
ORONO – After winning three straight game, including one over No. 10 Clarkson, Maine women’s ice hockey are No. 18 in the nation. “We get a lot of confidence from…winning those games,” senior captain Morgan Trimper says. “[We] know we can hang with the top-15 teams in the country.
Brewer freshman swimmer sets program record in first ever varsity meet
BREWER – Over at Brewer, one freshman swimmer just found her way into the program’s record books in what was just her first ever varsity meet with the Witches. In their opening night win over George Stevens Academy, where they won 112-42, freshman swimmer Brynn Lavigueur set the program record in the 100-yd backstroke, completing the race with a time of 58:08. So after her first ever meet, her name is etched in Brewer history. She’s been swimming for over six years with club teams, and now she is finally at the high school level- and she’s just pumped to be there and on the record board.
Hermon girls hoops opens season with dominant win over Waterville
HERMON – Hermon Hawks girls basketball staked their claim as a contender in Class B with a stellar showing against Waterville, defeating the Purple Panthers 70-35. Waterville started the game on a 7-0 run led by junior center Mara Van Oesen, but a Veronica Chichetto bucket minutes later would give the Hawks a 12-10 lead, one they would not relinquish.
UMaine Farmington students struggle to get the education they signed up for
FARMINGTON, Maine (BDN) -- Karly Jacklin took a turn from the sidewalk and headed into a brick building as she walked around the University of Maine at Farmington campus on a sunny day earlier this month. She had to pause to orient herself before she discovered the hallway she was...
Castine community rallies around Maine Maritime students
CASTINE — Flags were at half staff today at Maine Maritime Academy after four students were killed early Sunday morning in a car crash on Route 166 in Castine. Students of the Maine Maritime community were back at the scene of the incident showing their respects to Luke Simpson, Chase Fossett, Brian Kenealy and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, adding to the memorial laid at the place they lost their lives.
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash remembered as ‘respected’ student athletes
CASTINE, Maine — Two of the four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in acrash early Saturday morning are originally from Maine. Chase Fossett, 21, attended Gardiner Area High School and was studying international business and logistics. Fossett is remembered by his high school principal as a well-respected student-athlete. “Chase...
With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO
A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Bangor Rotary Club puts on community lighting contest
BANGOR — Community members are showcasing their holiday cheer with some impressive light displays. The Bangor Rotary Club is hosting a community lighting contest throughout towns and cities in the Greater Bangor Area. People are encouraged to view the light displays on homes and organizations, and then vote for...
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry
Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
