Colorado Parks and Wildlife will release dozens of gray wolves in its first draft of the wolf reintroduction plan. Voters narrowly approved the reintroduction plan in 2020. CPW has spent the past two years looking at how to bring the predators back to Colorado even as it appeared a pack moved into the state. The nearly 300-page report includes a plan of how wolves will be reintroduced. The first draft of the plan has been long-awaited. So much so that on Friday morning, CPW's website crashed because of interest in the plan. The initial plan is to transfer between 30-50...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO