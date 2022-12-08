Read full article on original website
Susan Hanlon
4d ago
We in Oregon have been paying every month for dam removal for years. The tribes are the ones that will benefit from the dam removal. we are going to be just like LA and have no water for fires as there will be only water run off and no dams to catch any run off. That is what the tribes want I guess the rest of us will starve and have no drinking water.
Reply(1)
2
Susan Hanlon
4d ago
I hope there is one hell of a big flood like 1964 and see what happens on the Klamath River, Salmon River, Scott River and the Trinity River. The tribes will be begging for the dams back.
Reply
2
Related
kymkemp.com
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom last week:. California Governor Newsom joins Oregon Governor Brown, Secretary Haaland and tribal leaders to celebrate historic milestone for Klamath River revitalization. Fifteen-year journey enters key phase as work begins to remove dams, improve river health, address declines in fish populations...
klcc.org
Tribal casino revenues fund grants for non-profits; call for applications runs through December
The charitable arm of the Three Rivers Casino has made an open call for non-profits in several Oregon counties to apply for over a million dollars in grant money. The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians established the Three Rivers Foundation 11 years ago. It distributes casino profits to other groups in need.
KDRV
Oregon is considering a proposal to protect coyotes from "killing contests"
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is getting comments about a proposal to protect coyotes from coyote killing contests in the state. It could act on the proposal this week. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is leading a group of Oregon wildlife protection organizations in a petition to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. The petition insists an end to coyote killing contests in the state.
'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon
Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
klcc.org
Tree poaching is on the rise in Oregon Forests
Forest officials across Oregon are trying to crack down on tree poachers. Harvesting trees without a permit is illegal. And those same permits are only good for dead trees that are standing or downed within designated areas. Jeremy Fields is a forest protection officer with the Deschutes National Forest. He’s...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Friday, Dec. 9 – Winter Storm Warning, 5-8 Inches of Snow Expected In Next 24 Hours in the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
freightwaves.com
Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
KATU.com
Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
Coyote killing contests up for debate in Oregon
The public can weigh in Dec. 16 as the Fish and Wildlife Commission considers a petition to ban “coyote derbies” The post Coyote killing contests up for debate in Oregon appeared first on Columbia Insight. Coyote killing contests up for debate in Oregon was first posted on December 12, 2022 at 11:28 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Fiery Crash Closes Eastbound I-82 at WA/OR State Line
(Umatilla, OR) -- Eastbound Interstate 82 was closed after a semi-truck reportedly slams into a tanker truck parked on the side of the freeway Monday afternoon around 2:15. This happened just over the Oregon side of the state line, with the result being a massive fire that backed traffic up for miles into Washington State. Hazmat crews were deployed to the scene to clean up a diesel spill. No one was hurt and traffic on the eastbound side was diverted off at the exit for US Hwy 730/395. The roadway was closed for hours while crews dealt with the crash.
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
Kotek lays out top 3 goals to Oregon business leaders
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek has kept a low profile since winning the gubernatorial race a month ago. But Monday Kotek laid out her top 3 goals at a gathering of Oregon business leaders.
kptv.com
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces statewide ‘listening tour’
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Governor-elect Tina Kotek has announced plans to visit every county in Oregon as part of a listening tour across the state. The announcement came as the former Oregon Speaker of the House delivered the keynote address at the Oregon Business Council’s 20th annual Oregon Leadership Summit on Monday.
Channel 6000
Modified arctic air heading to Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers will end Monday morning after the weekend system pushed out of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way across the metro area. Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid-40s once again. Clouds will linger in the Willamette Valley for...
Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast
A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Colder than average winter in store for Northwest
It’s probably no surprise that the colder it gets outside the more energy it takes to keep your house warm. No one can change that basic equation, but with forecasters predicting a colder than average winter blowing our way, there are steps you can take to keep energy bills from giving you the chills. “Cold air sneaks in and warm air leaks out. So, the first thing you can do...
Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home
Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 4