Lawmakers still seeking to ban assault weapons in the state of Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - State officials came together in Chicago to discuss the bill and what it could mean for the future of Illinois. “Hundreds of therapists, counselors, and social workers supported those experiencing trauma the days, and weeks, and months from what they witnessed during and after the shooting in a way that every single community in the state of Illinois should respond and receive that type of trauma support but sadly does not,” said State Representative Bob Morgan.
More than $37M in funding released for five innovation hubs
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the release of $37.3 million to launch facilities for five hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network. The IIN was started to accelerate job creation and economic growth through education, research, and discovery. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program, with state investments matched dollar for dollar through university, private, and philanthropic funding sources.
$10.7B settlement with Walgreens, CVS reached over opioid epidemic allegations
(WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday he has reached a settlement with Walgreens and CVS to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee how they are dispensed at stores. The settlement provides more than $10 billion nationally and requires...
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Airplanes flying into Orlando International Airport on Monday were encouraged to top off at airports they were coming from after recent bad weather prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel. Those delays have prompted fears that visitors could face delays. Airport officials on Monday said there have not been any major interruptions. Airport officials said that storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the fuel delivery over the weekend. The inclement weather has since lifted, allowing the ships to depart. With 40.3 million passengers last year, Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida and the seventh-busiest in the U.S.
Rainy, windy conditions are on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- A major storm system producing severe weather in the Plains will bring rain to Central Illinois. After a frosty start to our Tuesday, rain moves in today along with gusty winds. Temperatures will climb through the 40s. We'll continue to see rising temperatures tonight with rain likely and...
Clouds stick around for Central Illinois and heavy rain is on the way
(WAND WEATHER) - Clouds will dominate the weather across Central Illinois for most of this week. Highs today will reach the low-to-mid-40s with light winds, so it won't feel so bad. Winds start to blow tonight and it'll be rather breezy for the rest of the week. It'll be a...
