Effective: 2022-12-13 10:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could bring down tree branches.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 54 MINUTES AGO