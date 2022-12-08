Read full article on original website
The painful connective tissue between Jews in pre-war Germany and trans people in America
Two days after a gunman opened fire on people gathered for a drag show at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing five people and injuring 19, Herschel Walker, Georgia Republican senatorial candidate, released an ad in which he appeared alongside a former college athlete who claimed she had been victimized by the inclusion of trans women in her sport.
The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf
Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
The life of Joseph Roth, broken sage of the 20th century
Toward the close of Keiron Pim’s new biography Endless Flight: The Life of Joseph Roth, we’re told to imagine the great, complex Austrian writer in Saint-Sulpice, which he may or may not have visited. Its Delacroix murals, we’re told, “must have moved Roth’s soul.” But no, they mustn’t. Perhaps Roth thought very little of Delacroix or not at all. Undue speculation plagues the biography genre in general and this volume in particular.
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
Opinion: Was William Hull the Dumbest General in American History?
The US army has had its own share of good and bad leaders and Generals. On one side, there are highly prestigious Generals like George C. Marshall and Douglas MacArthur, 5-star generals at the top ranks making their country proud- and then there’s also a long list of army generals whose decision-making skills and mistakes cost the US military more than just losing a war. William Hull, undoubtedly, tops the latter list!
“The Awakening of American Jews”
As the international community attempts to combat global Antisemitism, the Palestinian Authority is again showing why its population has become the most antisemitic in the world.. In the eyes of the PA, Jews – not Israelis and not just Zionists, but Jews – have taken control and have a strangle hold on American institutions and decision-making. In the eyes of the PA, it was hatred of the Jews and the desire to “get rid of them” that pushed Great Britain to issue the 1917 Balfour Declaration and pave the way for the creation of the State of Israel.
Minority faiths are bravely campaigning to reclaim the swastika from Hitler's Nazi legacy
Before it was corrupted by Hitler, the swastika was a sacred symbol of good fortune.
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
New Investigative Journalism Scholarship At The Washington Association of Black Journalists To Be Unveiled By ‘Till’ Actor Jalyn Hall In Washington D.C.
Jalyn Hall, the young star who portrays Emmett Till in the film Till, will unveil a new Investigative Journalism Scholarship at the Washington Association of Black Journalists‘ inaugural Special Honors AwardsGala on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Special Honors Awards Gala salutes the legacy of Black journalists and the critical role they have played throughout history in maintaining democracy, by ensuring that every voice and perspective in the nation is heard. Presented by Hall on behalf of fellow Till cast members and filmmakers, and MGM’s Orion and United Artists Releasing, the Investigative Journalism Scholarship will benefit local college journalism students and help further the organization’s efforts to increase the representation of Black journalists in the...
Largest Middle Eastern book publisher in Europe closes
Al Saqi Books is closing its doors in London. The Middle Eastern bookseller and publishers was the largest in Europe and a literary institution in London. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Elias Jahshan, a journalist and editor in London, about the hole Al Saqi is leaving in Europe's Middle Eastern literary scene.
The book that changed me: Hannah Arendt's Eichmann in Jerusalem and the problem of terrifying moral complacency
Hannah Arendt published Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil in 1963. Over the next two decades alone, it would be republished some 30 times, first in the United States and then Britain, as debate swirled around both its arguments and its author. A Jewish refugee displaced from Nazi Germany, first to France and then the US, Arendt was among the 20th century’s greatest political philosophers. She had travelled to Israel in 1962 to cover the trial of Adolf Eichmann for The New Yorker, which first serialised her reports. Eichmann, kidnapped two years earlier from Argentina by Mossad agents,...
Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution
The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
12 fascinating facts about the American flag that you probably didn't know
The flag used to have 15 stars, the Pledge of Allegiance started out as a marketing gimmick, and 10 more Flag Day facts.
Sean Spicer confuses Pearl Harbor anniversary with D-day
Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary and a Harvard politics fellow, came under fire on Wednesday for a tweet in which he appeared to confuse one major second world war anniversary for another. Spicer wrote: “Today is Dday [sic]. It only lives in infamy if we...
Music in British North America
What was music like in Early America? How did different early Americans — Native Americans, African Americans, and White Americans — integrate and use music in their daily lives? This episode of Ben Franklin’s World is the second of a 5-episode series about music in Early America.
Madeleine Kunin: The specter of antisemitism still elicits a small tremor
“Brush that anxiety way,” I tell myself. “You must condemn antisemitism wherever and whenever it appears.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Madeleine Kunin: The specter of antisemitism still elicits a small tremor.
