As the international community attempts to combat global Antisemitism, the Palestinian Authority is again showing why its population has become the most antisemitic in the world.. In the eyes of the PA, Jews – not Israelis and not just Zionists, but Jews – have taken control and have a strangle hold on American institutions and decision-making. In the eyes of the PA, it was hatred of the Jews and the desire to “get rid of them” that pushed Great Britain to issue the 1917 Balfour Declaration and pave the way for the creation of the State of Israel.

7 DAYS AGO