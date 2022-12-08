ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNYT

Gillibrand announces $412 million for home heating assistance

New Yorkers are getting more than $400 million to help heat their homes this winter. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made the announcement Monday at Albany City Hall. The federal investment is going toward the low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, which will help low-income New Yorkers pay for energy costs. Albany...
ALBANY, NY
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Senators introduce bipartisan truck parking bill

Washington — Bipartisan legislation recently introduced in the Senate would help address a nationwide shortage of safe truck parking by authorizing funding to increase parking capacity and improve existing infrastructure. Federal hours-of-service regulations require truck drivers to park and rest after being on duty for long periods. A lack...
WASHINGTON STATE

