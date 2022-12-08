Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Gillibrand announces $412 million for home heating assistance
New Yorkers are getting more than $400 million to help heat their homes this winter. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made the announcement Monday at Albany City Hall. The federal investment is going toward the low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, which will help low-income New Yorkers pay for energy costs. Albany...
Ohio Senate rejects new penalties for drivers who kill firefighters, EMS; differences could be negotiated with House
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Senate voted down legislation Wednesday that would lengthen the minimum required prison sentence of anyone convicted of killing a firefighter or EMS worker while driving, setting up a possible negotiation session to hammer out differences in the bill with the Ohio House. The decision...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Senators introduce bipartisan truck parking bill
Washington — Bipartisan legislation recently introduced in the Senate would help address a nationwide shortage of safe truck parking by authorizing funding to increase parking capacity and improve existing infrastructure. Federal hours-of-service regulations require truck drivers to park and rest after being on duty for long periods. A lack...
Comments / 0