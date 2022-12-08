ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie City Council salutes Gary Hebl after 18 years as state representative

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iX0AE_0jcOBVT800

Most of the Sun Prairie City Council’s Dec. 6 agenda was occupied to honor the 18 years of Sun Prairie 46th Assembly District Rep. Gary Hebl’s career.

Hebl announced earlier this year that we would not seek reelection to the seat.

Alders and city officials gathered for cake and soft drinks in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building Community Room and heard Hebl and Mayor Paul Esser talk about his years of service.

During his brief remarks, Hebl recalled the benefits of public education—including some advice from a high school counselor who said he would never make it through college—as well as being raised in a large family and having the benefit of one of those family members—his brother, Tom Hebl—as his law partner.

Hebl’s remarks went on so long that city staffers cut up and distributed the cake, prompting Hebl to ask with a smile, “Did I just get the hook?”

During the council meeting, Esser listed the many awards that Hebl has won including: the James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award (2008), Friend of Access Award from the Wisconsin Association of Public Channels (2007 and 2010), Sun Prairie Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award (2003), Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Judith Krivsky Business Person of the Year Award (2002) and Sun Prairie Business and Education Partnership Outstanding Small Business of the Year (2001).

“This means a lot to me,” Hebl said with a smile, adding, “I’m looking for Todd Newcomer [because] it feels like a funeral, but this is really truly an honor to to get this proclamation.”

Hebl thanked both members of his family and those of his staffers and had some advice.

“One thing that’s really important about being in politics in the legislature is to make sure you stick around with smart people because they’ll make you look a lot better and really bank on their knowledge,” Hebl said. “Because there were a lot of decisions I had made that I thought were really good. And then I bounced them off [staffers] Tracy and Chris, and I realized they weren’t really that good because they were really bad.”

Being associated with high quality people, Hebl said, has been a huge benefit.

“And so one of the big reasons I’ve had any success in life is being associated with very high quality people that make you look a lot better, whether it’s at the Capitol, whether it’s my law practice, being associated with good sound smart people,” Hebl said.

“It is very important. Family is also very important to me and coming from a large family, I developed that trust in family members and clearly for me having three children and four grandchildren, they’ve been a wonderful backbone for me,” Hebl said.

The retiring representative said he has no plans to retire from his law practice with his brother who is also Sun Prairie’s Municipal Judge.

“City council, thank you for your sacrifice. It’s a wonderful bond that we have here and you guys really do quality work and make Sun Prairie the progressive community that it is, Hebl said. “For you, Paul, I’m glad that you’re running for election again, because you’ve done a great job and I look forward to working with all of you in the future.”

Concluding his remarks to the council and the KSUN audience (watch them with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com), Hebl said he didn’t think of retirement as an end, but as an evolution.

“I’m not looking to retire—I’m looking to move on to different things and help the community in many different ways,” Hebl said. “But I love Sun Prairie. I feel very fortunate to live here. And I look forward to many, many years of happy life in Sun Prairie. Thank you all very much.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students

Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies. The flu season is...
WATERTOWN, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Penalties codified for unnecessary EMS calls, golf carts on public roads violations

The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday approved first readings of two ordinance amendments, the first of which offers a three-tier penalty structure for members of the community placing unnecessary or preventable calls for emergency services, and a second which outlines a two-tier penalty structure for those in violation of the city’s “golf carts on public roads” ordinance.
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Watertown Winter Market aims to raise funds for family impacted by deadly fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. — A day after learning about a fire that killed three people in Watertown, some members of that community rallied to raise money for the victims. The coordinator of Saturday’s Watertown Winter Market Kassi Oxford said the community felt an immense loss. During the holiday season, she said it couldn’t be a better time to give back to...
WATERTOWN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Family Counseling closing Dec. 15

After more than four decades of helping serve the mental health needs of Stoughton area residents, Stoughton Family Counseling services (SFC) will close its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to a LCSW Dec. 12 news release, the move was prompted by the retirement of owner David Druckenbrod. Associated therapists...
STOUGHTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi

December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago

We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartland board to discuss plans for multi-use building and Kwik Trip

HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday. After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer...
HARTLAND, WI
Daily Cardinal

Residents of Waters Residence Hall evacuate overnight after power outage

Residents of Waters Residence Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison vacated the dorm due to a power outage Friday night. They were instructed by the university to find overnight accommodations with nearby friends, family or head to Carson Gulley Center where UW Housing staff placed residents in hotels on or near the 80 bus line, according to a UW-Madison Housing alert issued at 11:22 p.m.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. “I started helping and I get to see all my friends...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9. According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post. State Patrol said Roni...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin American Red Cross workers vote to go on strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers of American Red Cross’ six Wisconsin facilities voted Monday to initiate a holiday strike. According to the Red Cross, a strike would occur if the management and union members did not form a mutually agreeable contract. The current contract expires on December 15. President...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 7 OWI, threatening law enforcement after crashing into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old from Madison was arrested for his seventh OWI offense after officers came across a car that had crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted the car against the tree near the intersection of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. on December 5.
MADISON, WI
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
542
Followers
803
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy