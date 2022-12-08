Sun Prairie City Council salutes Gary Hebl after 18 years as state representative

Most of the Sun Prairie City Council’s Dec. 6 agenda was occupied to honor the 18 years of Sun Prairie 46th Assembly District Rep. Gary Hebl’s career.

Hebl announced earlier this year that we would not seek reelection to the seat.

Alders and city officials gathered for cake and soft drinks in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building Community Room and heard Hebl and Mayor Paul Esser talk about his years of service.

During his brief remarks, Hebl recalled the benefits of public education—including some advice from a high school counselor who said he would never make it through college—as well as being raised in a large family and having the benefit of one of those family members—his brother, Tom Hebl—as his law partner.

Hebl’s remarks went on so long that city staffers cut up and distributed the cake, prompting Hebl to ask with a smile, “Did I just get the hook?”

During the council meeting, Esser listed the many awards that Hebl has won including: the James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award (2008), Friend of Access Award from the Wisconsin Association of Public Channels (2007 and 2010), Sun Prairie Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award (2003), Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Judith Krivsky Business Person of the Year Award (2002) and Sun Prairie Business and Education Partnership Outstanding Small Business of the Year (2001).

“This means a lot to me,” Hebl said with a smile, adding, “I’m looking for Todd Newcomer [because] it feels like a funeral, but this is really truly an honor to to get this proclamation.”

Hebl thanked both members of his family and those of his staffers and had some advice.

“One thing that’s really important about being in politics in the legislature is to make sure you stick around with smart people because they’ll make you look a lot better and really bank on their knowledge,” Hebl said. “Because there were a lot of decisions I had made that I thought were really good. And then I bounced them off [staffers] Tracy and Chris, and I realized they weren’t really that good because they were really bad.”

Being associated with high quality people, Hebl said, has been a huge benefit.

“And so one of the big reasons I’ve had any success in life is being associated with very high quality people that make you look a lot better, whether it’s at the Capitol, whether it’s my law practice, being associated with good sound smart people,” Hebl said.

“It is very important. Family is also very important to me and coming from a large family, I developed that trust in family members and clearly for me having three children and four grandchildren, they’ve been a wonderful backbone for me,” Hebl said.

The retiring representative said he has no plans to retire from his law practice with his brother who is also Sun Prairie’s Municipal Judge.

“City council, thank you for your sacrifice. It’s a wonderful bond that we have here and you guys really do quality work and make Sun Prairie the progressive community that it is, Hebl said. “For you, Paul, I’m glad that you’re running for election again, because you’ve done a great job and I look forward to working with all of you in the future.”

Concluding his remarks to the council and the KSUN audience (watch them with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com), Hebl said he didn’t think of retirement as an end, but as an evolution.

“I’m not looking to retire—I’m looking to move on to different things and help the community in many different ways,” Hebl said. “But I love Sun Prairie. I feel very fortunate to live here. And I look forward to many, many years of happy life in Sun Prairie. Thank you all very much.”