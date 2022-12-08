Read full article on original website
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
You might see one of these pop up near your home pretty soon.
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota
This includes all of south-central and southwest North Dakota.
Local ND Raffle To See Miranda Lambert In Vegas
ND! A raffle like no other! Chance for a Miranda Lambert Getaway!
Latest ND & SD Winter Storm Report From This YouTube Celebrity
Weather announcements have been fueling for days leading up to "Today" December, 13th, 2022. These warnings are being noticed across the nation and further. So much so, that even the YouTube celebrity Frankie MacDonald has taken notice and released his own reports. Frankie is known for his quick, fast-paced dialect and takes on reporting about extreme weather conditions. During the winter months, the comedian keeps a close eye out for Blizzards and Winter Storms to report upon. Then in the summer, Frankie MacDonald zeroes in on Hurricanes and Typhoon Weather Reports.
Platinum Selling Country Band Coming To This North Dakota Venue
The CMA's new Vocal Duo/Group of the year will make a stop in North Dakota.
A North Dakota Holiday Tradition: Raw Meat Sandwiches?
Do you know anybody that has a "tiger meat" holiday tradition?
Is North Dakota One Of The Least Wealthy States In America?
A survey was done to find out where each state ranks in overall wealth.
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
We have one of the 10 BEST coziest small towns in the United States.
Carrie Underwood Spotted In This NoDak City Over The WEND
Celebrity sighting in North Dakota, and you wouldn't believe the rager of a party that broke out.
Yum! Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Christmas Dessert
Pioneer Woman did a study to find out which holiday dessert brings each state the most cheer.
Minnesota Says "NO MORE" To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill
Suing Several Companies That Are TOO THC Happy
The Best Gifts For The North Dakota Outdoorsman
Gifts That Won't "Break The Bank" For The Outdoors Person In Your Life!
Straight Out Of Yellowstone? Checkout This ND Ranch For Sale!
Is that Yellowstone?? A ranch for sale that could be right out of the hit TV show is up for sale in North Dakota!
States With The Fastest Talkers: Where Does North Dakota Rank?
When it comes to rapid chatting how does our state stack up?
Revisiting Some Of North Dakota’s Most Recent Plane Crashes
Tragedy often strikes when we least expect it. This is certainly true for these recent plane crashes in North Dakota.
Here's North Dakota's & The Midwest's Favorite Curse Words
Have you ever wondered which ones we're letting slip the most?
Hey Google Don't Mess With North Dakota, You'll Pay Dearly
Google Got Slammed With A Hefty Settlement To North Dakota
Bars In North Dakota Love These Pickled Foods
What's Your Fave Pickled Bar Staple?
Here’s How Many Spam Calls North Dakotans Get Every Week
You might be surprised at how often we're getting these calls.
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
