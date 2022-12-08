Read full article on original website
I run a pet food bank. I’ve been quiet long enough.
Hi my pet loving friends and supporters, It is not often that I feel called to put myself front and center, after reading the following article. This piece written by me is a direct conduit to my heart it is my inner most thoughts and feelings around this issue. Thank you all for reading as reading is feeding and as always I appreciate your support. Please sit and pet your furry friend for me as you read this. Hang on, I'm fired up. Together we can change the world.
Can You Spot the Cat in This Sea of Owls?
You'll need some serious owl eyes to solve this hidden image brainteaser by Gergely “Dudolf” Dudás.
Pets of the Week
LILLIAN is a 4 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. One of the shelter's longest residents, this Pit Bull/Terrier mix desperately wants a good home. If you can help, Lillian's adoption number is 042501Q.
Pet scam victims duped into sending thousands of dollars and multiple payments
While searching for a Chow Chow puppy online, Stacey Johnson fell into a scam costing her more than $1,600.
Stray Cat Tries to Push His Way into a Home and Ends up Changing His Life
In early November, Sparkle Cat Rescue received a message about a neighborhood cat desperately needing help. The friendly stray showed up outside a residence and tried to “push” his way into their home when the door was open. He was very eager to come up to people and...
Vet Expert Reminds Pet Owners it Is 'Not Safe' for Pets to Drink Christmas Tree Water
Veterinarian Dr. Audrey Wystrach offers her tips on how to keep your pets safe around, tinsel, Christmas trees, poinsettias, and more It's early December, which means — aside from early decorators — many are starting to put up their holiday decor, including Christmas trees. A Christmas tree adds a festive flair to any home but can also bring added issues for pet owners. Cats and dogs are often curious about new things, and brightly lit, ornament-covered, present-surrounded trees are no exception. To help pet parents enjoy their holiday...
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
These 5 Dog Christmas Stockings Will Have Your Furry Friends Wagging Their Tails With Joy
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dog owners and dog grandparents: Is your family’s stocking lineup really ready for Santa...
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes Home with Kind Person, Within 24 Hours, They Find Kittens Under Their Bed
A cat came home with a kind person. Within 24 hours, they found kittens under their bed. About two months ago, Damaris from NYC came across a cat at a bodega, needing help. The cat was let outside the store and seen wandering near busy traffic. The rotund cat was...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Capybara Is the Best Nanny to Golden Retriever Puppies
Capybaras are such cool animals. These gentle rodents can grow up to 180 pounds and they are extremely affectionate when kept as pets. They do need access to a swimming pool or pond since they require about half their time spent in water. Another prerequisite is that they have access to adorable puppies, because they sure do seem to like them!
KATU.com
cohaitungchi.com
Need to find your pet a new home?
In case you are having bother discovering animal-friendly housing, or experiencing different pet-related housing difficulties resembling a nuisance grievance, take a look at our sources on conserving pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergic reactions?. See our sources on how one can have a cheerful, wholesome life along with your...
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Does it Cost to Spay or Neuter a Cat?
Your kitten is practically perfect in every way, so why should they need to go under the knife to “get fixed”?!. When you adopted your cat, you probably didn’t imagine that a few months later they would need surgery. But trust us, getting your kitten spayed or neutered is one of the best things you can do for your kitty, and for the domestic cat population as a whole.
pawesome.net
Chris The Dog Guy Strikes Again To Show Us More Dogs On His Delivery Route
Delivery guy and dog lover Chris loves seeing all the dogs on his delivery route. And they love seeing him. Most dogs walk up to the delivery truck. Other dogs meet Chris on the porch. The dogs love to get petted and see their friend. Chris sometimes receives gifts from his furry friends.
thehappypuppysite.com
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?
Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
MLive.com
Pet tents and teepees for home, travel
Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
petpress.net
Reasons Why You Might Want to Own a Pet
There are many reasons why you might want to own a pet. Some people might think that pets are just a waste of time and money, but they could not be more wrong. Pets provide companionship, love, and security in a way that nothing else can. They can also help reduce stress levels and improve your overall health. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the top reasons why you should consider owning a pet!
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Growl When I Pet Him?
Why does my dog growl when I pet him? Nothing makes me feel worse than being growled at by my dog when I’m trying to show him some affection. I instantly worry that he’s in pain, or even that he might hate me! But, there are actually tons of reasons that can explain this behavior. So, if you’ve found yourself in this position and are feeling pretty rubbish about it, learning why it happens can put your mind at ease. Read on to learn why your dog might be feeling grouchy, and how you can fix this behavior and identify any more serious issues.
