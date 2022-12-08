Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs and Kim Clijsters marvel at differently-abled tennis star's talents
Billie Jean King, Stubbs and Clijsters all were impressed with differently-abled tennis star's talent which he showed on the courts recently. The former legendary players were truly impressed by the display of amazing skill that captured the attention of many fans around the world. It was posted on Twitter by journalist Blair Henley who captioned the video:
Tiafoe jokes with Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup $1m haul: "Let me get some of that bag bro"
Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz on social media after the latter won the 2022 Tennis Diriyah Cup earning himself a huge 'bag' as his Davis Cup teammate called it. The Diriyah Tennis Cup assembled a pretty strong field for many reasons but nobody would really dispute that one million in prize for the winner was not a huge draw for most. Taylor Fritz ended up being the winner pocketing that money and Tiafoe joked with him on social media after the triumph.
Serena Williams unlikely to return to tennis despite keeping door open according to Wozniacki
Former player Caroline Wozniacki doesn't feel Serena Williams will make a comeback to tennis despite the American player teasing it multiple times in the past weeks. Serena Williams effectively retired from tennis after her US Open exit but she's hinted and returning to playing a couple of times in the past weeks. Nobody really knows whether she will make a comeback or not but Wozniacki doesn't feel like she will as she explained during a segment on the Tennis Channel:
Roddick lauds praise on Serena Williams and Federer: "They made a 23-year career seem normal"
Andy Roddick praised Roger Federer and Serena Williams for making a two-decade career in tennis seem like a normal thing when it's not. Tennis player are playing far longer now than they did twenty years ago and Andy Roddick knows that. He himself failed to have a very long career because it's simply not possible for everyone. Players like Federer and Serena Williams who end up having 20+ years in tennis are not the norm and the former number one praised them for what they did in their careers.
Federer grew up idolising Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods: "I always thought it was impossible to do that"
Roger Federer grew up idolising Schumacher and Tiger Woods because of the level of dominance they displayed in their sports and he thought it was impossible. It seemed impossible because very few players dominated any sport the way Federer did when he hit his peak. It took generational talents like Nadal and Djokovic to properly challenge him in what we now know as the golden era of tennis. Finding inspiration in Schumacher and Woods is not bad because they are truly some of the greatest to ever drive a racing car or hold a golf club.
Opelka responds to list of top three trending athletes on Google featuring Djokovic, Nadal and Serena Williams: "Weird flex"
Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal are the top three trending athletes on google search in 2022 and Reilly Opelka reacted to it in his own way. Opelka has built himself a following on Twitter with his outspoken nature and affinity to joke around. The American played into the 'servebot' narrative earlier this year showing of his joking nature while also striking a very serious tone on things he deemed important. He gave his opinion when Eurosport posted that Djokovic, Nadal and Serena Williams trended the most this year.
Eight Time Wimbledon Winner Recalls When A Guard Would Not Let Him In
Multiple trophy winning tennis champion, the utter legend that is Roger Federer, made an appearance on United States television programme The Daily Show this week and his interview with host Trevor Noah, was unsurprisingly very humble and also incredibly entertaining, as per British Gambler. The interview covered quite a wide...
Federer awarded honorary Swiss Sports Award, receives standing ovation during presentation
Roger Federer was recently honoured during a ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland where he was given the honorary Swiss Sports Award for everything he did. Listing everything that Federer did would take too long so we're not going to do it. Most tennis fans are quite familiar with it and since he retired recently, tributes have been going his way. His country honoured him with the Swiss Sports Award with a ceremony in Zurich recently where he was warmly embraced.
2022 World Tennis League Schedule including Kyrgios v Djokovic, Swiatek, Zverev and Bouchard
The World Tennis League in Dubai is set to begin on December 19th and finish on December 24th with some big names attending like Djokovic, Kyrgios and WTA number one Swiatek. Tennis players preparing in the Gulf is a tale as old as time and most of the tennis elite spend the better part of December not far from Emirates. This is a new event that will feature four teams consisting of 18 players in total and they will go head-to-head. Teams are mixed with ATP players and WTA players playing together with the first day being December 19th.
Stosur hints at retiring again with doubles farewell at Australian Open
Sam Stosur has hinted at retiring from tennis fully with a doubles farewell at the Australian Open in a few weeks. The former player retired from singles last year at the Australian Open and it was a very emotional affair. She continued to play doubles throughout the year and recently competed for Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She plans to play at the Australian Open but she's unsure if she'll actually continue playing after that:
Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favourite Award ending Federer's 19 year reign
Rafael Nadal ended Federer's 19-year reign in the Fans' Favourite category at the ATP Awards as he won the 2022 edition of it due to Federer not being nominated. This was the first year Federer was not nominated for the ATP Fans' Favourite Award due to simply being inactive and it allowed Nadal to win the award. It's quite significant in demonstrating just how popular Federer is among fans as he won it every year for the past 19 years which is just incredible.
Kyrgios responds to Tennis Australia after losing out on Newcombe Medal to Barty: "Lol! No respect at all."
Nick Kyrgios slammed Tennis Australia on Instagram reposting a picture by Sportskeeda where they compared his 2022 stats to Barty's in relation to the latter winning the Newcombe Medal. Barty won her 5th Newcombe Medal which is the highest sporting honour a person in Australia can get and it was...
Azarenka, Badosa, Jabeur, Vekic take in the World Cup with many in Qatar before World Tennis League
Football fever is felt among tennis players with many of them soaking in the World Cup experience in Qatar cheering on their teams if they are playing. Victoria Azarenka was one of the first to check in tagging herself during the iconic Saudia Arabia win over Argentina. She was there to watch Messi play as it was a dream of hers. Some other players in attendance cheered on their national teams such as Paula Badosa who was there to watch Spain play against Morocco.
Azarenka slams Ronaldo critics after World Cup exit: "Why are people so quick to tear a person apart"
Victoria Azarenka was not happy seeing all the comments after Portugal crashed out of the World Cup against Morocco which might be the final world cup match of legendary player Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the media a lot these past few weeks ever since he gave a...
Ashleigh Barty defeats Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur to win fifth consecutive Newcombe Medal
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty was awarded the Newcombe Medal for 2022 at the Australian Tennis Awards at Melbourne’s Crown Casino on Monday night. Despite spending the majority of the year in retirement, she took home the honors for a record fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old was recognized for...
ASB Classic tournament director gives dream tennis tournament line-up including Federer, Serena Williams, Graf and Agassi
New Auckland tennis event director Nicolas Lamperin gave his thoughts on who would be part of his dream lineup for the ATP 250 event naming Federer, Williams and others. Nicolas Lamperin has worked in tennis for a long time and he got a chance to be the tournament director of the ASB Classic in Auckland. In a talk with New Zealand media as he prepares to host some big stars in a few weeks, Lamperin shared his thoughts on the ideal tennis line-up at the event if he could pick and choose.
