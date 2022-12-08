Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Justices Weigh Police ‘Marsy’s Law’ Case
In a case that could upend public access to information about policing, the Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about whether the identities of law-enforcement officers are shielded by a 2018 constitutional amendment designed to bolster crime victims’ rights. An appeals court in April sided with two Tallahassee police...
Federal prosecutors file charges against Representative Joe Harding
Federal prosecutors have charged Marion County’s State Rep. Joe Harding with scheming “to defraud and for obtaining money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses” in order to obtain money from the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Harding, an Ocala...
Hello, Ocala!
Elaine Whiteaker moved to Ocala 31 years ago with her husband, Howard, after they had retired from their teaching careers in Carlton, Michigan. Elaine was born in Kentucky, and after high school she graduated from Spencerian Business School in Louisville, Kentucky. Her first job was in the directory division of Southern Bell Telephone Company in Louisville.
Marciano announces run for Mayor
A political newcomer is hoping to unseat a longtime incumbent for Mayor of Ocala in next year’s election. Businessman Ben Marciano, owner of Zone Health and Fitness, has formally filed paperwork to run against City of Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, according to a press release issued Friday by Marciano’s campaign.
Santa on the Square
The City of Ocala is hosting Mr. & Mrs. Santa on the downtown square every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m., Dec. 6-15. All parents are invited to bring cameras to capture the holiday magic. For more information, visit www.ocalafl.org/holidays or call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks...
Holiday bounty
Boxes and bags filled with donations of food were stacked high on Friday, Dec. 2, on tables at the Ocala downtown square. As the donors dropped off their items, there was a good chance they would have their photo taken by Karla Grimsley-Greenway, president/CEO of Interfaith Emergency Services, and posted on social media.
Home for Christmas
Casie Park never thought she’d have to rely on outside help. The medical assistant and mother of four (and foster mom to one more) defied the odds to keep her family together. Park’s imperative had been, and still is, to provide stability and a sense of presence for her...
Marion County Principal and Assistant Principal of the year announced
Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has announced that West Port High School’s Ginger Cruze has been honored as Marion County’s Principal of the Year and Harbour View Elementary School’s Jennifer Pollard has been named Marion County’s Assistant Principal of the Year. According to a press release,...
Bikes for Christmas
Representatives of Winn-Dixie stores from Marion and five surrounding counties presented more than 700 bicycles to area Marine Corps League Toys For Tots officials in a brief ceremony recently at the Winn-Dixie market in the Ocala Spring Shopping Center in Ocala. Toys For Tots officials with Philip C.DeLong Detachment 1267...
Food bank merger announced
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the region’s largest hunger relief network, is set to expand into Marion County by merging with First Step Food Bank, Inc., based in Ocala, which has served the community since 1992. First Step Food Bank works in partnership with 48 food pantries...
Letters to the editor on passing the school tax referendum
Editor’s Note: These letters ran in the November 18 and 25th editions of the Ocala Gazette. The campaign opposing the school tax referendum was unconvincing to a large segment of November voters. However, that will not deter the opponents from continuing to pursue ensuring parents receive a better education for their children and a more productive use of a huge property tax allocation to public schools.
Thousands of students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, data presented Wednesday to a school-safety commission showed. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain medical workers...
FAFO and the city enter into another five-year contract
Since 2012, the city of Ocala has entered into agreements with Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO) to host the Ocala Arts Festival in downtown Ocala. The contract was renewed in 2017, and again during a Nov. 15 city council meeting on the consent agenda. The third five-year contract brings approximately...
It Stinks
When Suzy and Richard Stam try to use their lanai, the smells and chemicals from the Marion Landing wastewater treatment plant adjacent to their backyard drive them back indoors. Besides the noxious odors, “We don’t know what chemicals they’re using,” Suzy Stam said. “I feel it in my eyes and...
City of Ocala and developer of Lake Louise doing a land swap
On Nov. 15 the city of Ocala approved a land swap between the city and Lake Louise, LLC, owned by Developer John Rudnianyin, of approximately .77 acres on the consent agenda. The reason for the land swap was not discussed. However, the contract between the parties indicated that the city and developer “agreed that the value and usability of both the Lake Louise Parcel and the City Parcel would be enhanced by adding to the City Parcel a portion of the Lake Louise Parcel and adding to the real property owned by Lake Louise to the west of the City Parcel a portion of the City Parcel.”
Making her mark
Brooke Griffey is making history in Marion County as the first female to earn the Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America Scouts BSA division, which was created for girls to participate in the Boy Scouts of America in 2019. Griffey, 18, is set to receive an Eagle...
Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center located at 1390 NW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34482.
Community With A Heart is underway
We all face trials and tribulations in life, some more than others. Imagine the heartache of not being able to provide your children with adequate care or losing your barely-making-it job because your car broke down or facing homelessness with no money to keep up on the rent. These are...
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 0