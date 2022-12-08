On Nov. 15 the city of Ocala approved a land swap between the city and Lake Louise, LLC, owned by Developer John Rudnianyin, of approximately .77 acres on the consent agenda. The reason for the land swap was not discussed. However, the contract between the parties indicated that the city and developer “agreed that the value and usability of both the Lake Louise Parcel and the City Parcel would be enhanced by adding to the City Parcel a portion of the Lake Louise Parcel and adding to the real property owned by Lake Louise to the west of the City Parcel a portion of the City Parcel.”

OCALA, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO