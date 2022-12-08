Read full article on original website
Conceptual study for Bennie Houston Center renovation to be conducted
The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, approved a conceptual study for the Bennie Houston Recreation Center, located at 505 Cordell Street, by BSW Architects out of Dallas for a maximum expense of $40,000. “It’s the first step in the right direction,” Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes said during...
City Council approves expansion of Brownwood Senior Citizens Center
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved awarding a bid to Covington Contracting in the amount of $336,573 to expand the Senior Citizens Center, located at 110 South Greenleaf. The Senior Citizens Center has a cash reserve account balance of $432,214 which can only be used...
Brownwood ISD announces December Spotlight employees
The Brownwood ISD sent over the following press release Monday morning:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Robin Smith. Ms. Smith is a Special Education teacher at Woodland Heights Elementary. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston and is a Texas certified teacher (Special Education EC-12, Generalist EC-6, and ESL Supplemental EC-12).
Additional details on Texas Funco building plans shared during Council meeting
A Brownwood Municipal Development District board action was ratified Tuesday morning by the Brownwood City Council, approving a Downtown Retail Opportunity Program grant to the Texas Funco Building, LLC, for a building located at 101 Fisk for $10,000. The new owners of the former Texas Funco Building will be developing...
New year to volunteer with CASA
With 2023 right around the corner, random questions swirl around our heads as we contemplate our yearly plans. It’s a great time for processing our past and focusing on the future with questions and goals. How can we balance life with work, social, and giving back? What new resolutions can we make as a commitment of good faith for change? What changes can I make to have a more fulfilling and happier life?
City announces Christmas closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall and other non-emergency facilities will close Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. The Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, December 24th through Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. Brownwood curbside trash...
DRT invites public to lay Christmas wreaths on veteran graves Dec. 17 at Greenleaf Cemetery
The local chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas invites Brownwoodians to lay Christmas wreaths this Saturday on Brown County veterans’ graves at Greenleaf Cemetery. The Daughters need the community’s help to lay the more than 600 wreaths that local citizens and businesses have sponsored. The...
BMDD board approves five grants for local businesses, buildings
The Brownwood Municipal Development District board on directors on Monday approved the following grants during their meeting:. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount of $25,000 to Solstice Investors Group, LLC for a building located at 220 Center Avenue. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount...
December Sales Tax Receipts Up in Brown County
All three Brown County cities had increases in sales tax allocations from the Texas Comptroller in December. Early again led the way with the largest percentage increase, followed by a nice increase for Brownwood, and a smaller, but still positive increase, for Bangs. The December sales tax allocations reflect retail sales in October. Details below.
Beverly Holleman
Funeral services for Beverly Holleman, age 61, of Early, will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Early First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
WANTED: Brownwood police search for arsonist dubbed ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for an arsonist they have dubbed the ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’. This suspect is accused of setting several mattresses and box springs on fire in the alley behind Pierce Furniture November 26. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to reach out to the Brownwood Police Department via […]
Jason Lee Gray
Jason Lee Gray, 50, of Rising Star, TX passed away November 30, 2022, in Abilene TX. Jason’s family has entrusted Heartland Funeral Cremations of Comanche with his celebration of life graveside service. A visitation period of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday the 17th at the funeral home. Jason will be laid to rest at the Siloam Cemetery in Gustine with Jackie Bibby officiating. Condolences and memories can be left online at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net.
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith went home to Jesus on November 09, 2022 at the age 63. She was healed from her tough battle with cancer, peacefully, while surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Beth was born to Nancy and Bill Smith on January 11, 1959 in Odessa, Texas.
Radio stations’ annual toy collection day set for Wednesday, Dec. 14
With Toys for Kids Distribution Day set for Saturday, Dec. 17, KOXE/KBWD and Wendlee Broadcasting will be hosting their annual toy collection events this Wednesday, Dec. 12. Drop off any unwrapped toy or monetary donation between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at KOXE/KBWD’s Two-Stepping for Toys at 300 Carnegie, or Wendlee’s toy collection event at the intersection of Main and Baker in the parking lot between Trans Texas Tire and Landmark Life and the former Cross Fit Brownwood location.
Darrell Wayne Turner
Darrell Wayne Turner, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. A graveside service for Darrell will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, December 14 at Bangs Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Darrell was born to Dottie and Lonnie Turner on...
Beekeeping class gives head start to beginners
Have you been thinking about beekeeping? Wondering how to get started? Or maybe you know someone who’s been talking about it, but just never seems to get around to taking action. One local beekeeper wants to help. Daniel Graham gives presentations and classes on beekeeping, and his upcoming class,...
Ira James Banks
Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
Brownwood’s Sammie Courington joins Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Brownwood’s Coach Sammie Courington was enshrined in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame over the weekend, joining Uvalde’s Bobby Kramer and Tim Calhoun of DeRidder, Louisiana as inductees into the 2022 TTCA Hall of Fame Friday, December 9, at the TTCA Convention Banquet at Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
Man arrested for Mills County hit-and-run
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run near Goldthwaite on Dec. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 38-year-old Kerry Coats "KC" Kavanaugh was arrested on Dec. 11 for a hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old Patrick Morin in Mills County on Dec. 10.
