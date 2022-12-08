With 2023 right around the corner, random questions swirl around our heads as we contemplate our yearly plans. It’s a great time for processing our past and focusing on the future with questions and goals. How can we balance life with work, social, and giving back? What new resolutions can we make as a commitment of good faith for change? What changes can I make to have a more fulfilling and happier life?

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO