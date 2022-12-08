Read full article on original website
Related
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
NBC San Diego
Coinbase Debtholders Sweat as Bonds Trade Near 50 Cents on the Dollar Following FTX Collapse
Coinbase bonds, which have been on a steady decline this year, took a big hit last month after FTX's collapse sent the crypto industry into a panic. Coinbase has $3.4 billion in long-term debt, with bonds that start maturing in 2026. The company's cash position has dwindled from $7.1 billion...
Hong Kong Home Prices Drop to the Lowest in Nearly Five Years — and the Worst May Not Be Over
Hong Kong's home price index for October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the lowest level for the gauge since November 2017. Hong Kong's home price index for the month of October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the index's lowest level since November 2017.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, First Solar, Pinterest, Norwegian Cruise Line and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Moderna – The drugmaker saw its stock soar more than 22% after the company issued promising data about its cancer treatment. Moderna announced that its experimental melanoma vaccine combined with Merck cancer treatment Keytruda cut the risk of skin cancer recurrence or death by 44%, compared with a treatment of only Keytruda.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
NBC San Diego
Here's the Inflation Breakdown for November 2022 — in One Chart
The November 2022 consumer price index was cooler than expected, a sign inflation is moderating from its highest level in decades. Consumer prices jumped 7.1% in November from a year ago, down from October's reading and less than the 7.3% expected. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to cool...
CNBC
European markets close lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears
European markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters set in over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks moved lower as traders considered the possibility of a recession and the likelihood of a lengthy cycle of hikes from the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was mixed overnight with shares in...
U.S. producer prices increase; near-term inflation expectations ease
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years.
China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls.
Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Three Key Deals Helped the Market Rally on Monday
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that three corporate deals announced on Monday helped push stocks up. “Mergers matter. When companies start buying each other at a big premium to what the market’s willing to pay, it tells you that stocks entirely, the whole market, may just be too cheap,” he said.
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said Friday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month. Still, a measure of “core” producer prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, accelerated, rising 0.4% from October to November. The core figure had risen just 0.1% from September to October. Looked at over the past 12 months, though, core producer prices were up 6.2% in November, less than the 6.7% in October. The latest figures reflect an ongoing shift in inflation from goods to services. The cost of goods rose just 0.1% from October to November, with wholesale gas prices tumbling 6%. (Food prices were an exception: They jumped 3.3% last month, fueled by costlier vegetables, eggs and chicken.)
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates.
Washington Examiner
Inflation slows to 7.4% in November in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 7.4% for the year ending in November, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.1% the month before, but it was a bit higher than what forecasters expected. Looking at...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding above $1,800 as US PPI rises 7.4% in November, coming in hotter than expected
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support above $1,800 an ounce as wholesale inflation pressure rise more than expected in November, demonstrating that rising prices continue to threaten the U.S. economy. Friday the U.S. Labor Department said its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% last month following October’s...
UK inflation expectations match nine-year high: BoE survey
LONDON (Reuters) -The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next one to two years rose to their joint-highest level in nearly a decade and satisfaction with the Bank of England slid, according to a quarterly BoE survey.
Stocks fall, yields rise as inflation data sends mixed signals
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose and Wall Street stocks fell on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices raised conflicting views, stirring hope of moderating inflation but also fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Goldman Sachs sees inflation 'finally falling' in 2023, with core prices set to drop under 3% as wage growth slows
Goldman Sachs said it sees a significant decline in core inflation coming in 2023. Improvement in supply chain disruptions, rebalancing in the labor market and easing shelter prices should bring core PCE down to 2.9%. The Fed's preferred inflation measure was 5.1% in September. Easing housing prices and wage pressure...
Comments / 0