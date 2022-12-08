ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, First Solar, Pinterest, Norwegian Cruise Line and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Moderna – The drugmaker saw its stock soar more than 22% after the company issued promising data about its cancer treatment. Moderna announced that its experimental melanoma vaccine combined with Merck cancer treatment Keytruda cut the risk of skin cancer recurrence or death by 44%, compared with a treatment of only Keytruda.
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
NBC San Diego

Here's the Inflation Breakdown for November 2022 — in One Chart

The November 2022 consumer price index was cooler than expected, a sign inflation is moderating from its highest level in decades. Consumer prices jumped 7.1% in November from a year ago, down from October's reading and less than the 7.3% expected. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to cool...
CNBC

European markets close lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears

European markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters set in over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks moved lower as traders considered the possibility of a recession and the likelihood of a lengthy cycle of hikes from the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was mixed overnight with shares in...
CBS News

Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says Three Key Deals Helped the Market Rally on Monday

CNBC's Jim Cramer said that three corporate deals announced on Monday helped push stocks up. “Mergers matter. When companies start buying each other at a big premium to what the market’s willing to pay, it tells you that stocks entirely, the whole market, may just be too cheap,” he said.
The Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said Friday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month. Still, a measure of “core” producer prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, accelerated, rising 0.4% from October to November. The core figure had risen just 0.1% from September to October. Looked at over the past 12 months, though, core producer prices were up 6.2% in November, less than the 6.7% in October. The latest figures reflect an ongoing shift in inflation from goods to services. The cost of goods rose just 0.1% from October to November, with wholesale gas prices tumbling 6%. (Food prices were an exception: They jumped 3.3% last month, fueled by costlier vegetables, eggs and chicken.)
Washington Examiner

Inflation slows to 7.4% in November in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 7.4% for the year ending in November, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.1% the month before, but it was a bit higher than what forecasters expected. Looking at...

