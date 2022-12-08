The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday.Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents. Herrington was arrested two weeks after Lee vanished. Lee was last seen at an apartment complex in Oxford. In August,...

OXFORD, MS ・ 11 DAYS AGO