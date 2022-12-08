Read full article on original website
Related
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
Suspect in 2016 double murder, face-biting case found not guilty by reason of insanity
Austin Harrouff, the 25-year-old accused of stabbing a Florida couple to death and biting the face of the male victim in 2016, will be sent to a mental hospital instead of prison, according to court documents.
Suspect in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting told medical staff 'he was sorry,' court document says
After allegedly killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others, the 22-year-old suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, apologized to medical staff after being taken into custody, according to a court document unsealed Wednesday.
2 Colorado deputies have been fired and indicted for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old armed with a knife who called 911 for help
Two Colorado deputies have been indicted and fired following investigations into the June fatal police shooting of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, officials and family attorneys say.
A suspect — but no arrest — in Shanquella Robinson’s case: What may happen next
A rumored Interpol arrest has an obvious flaw.
What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With
The arrest warrant says explicitly that Shanquella Robinson is the victim of “femicide.” But what is femicide? The post What Is Femicide? Here’s What Shanquella Robinson Killing Suspect Could Be Charged With appeared first on NewsOne.
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
Click10.com
Austin Harrouff committed to mental hospital after judge accepts insanity plea in double murder, face-biting case
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens.
Stepmother of murdered Harmony Montgomery pleads guilty to perjury - under plea deal where she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who have charged the five-year-old's dad with her murder
The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age five and is presumed dead has been jailed for at least a year and a half for perjury. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges alleging that she lied to a grand jury about working at a doughnut shop on November 30, 2019, the day she said she last saw Harmony Montgomery.
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday.Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents. Herrington was arrested two weeks after Lee vanished. Lee was last seen at an apartment complex in Oxford. In August,...
White gunman who massacred 10 Black people willing to plead guilty to federal charges to avoid death penalty, lawyer says
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white gunman who pleaded guilty to state charges in the massacre of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket is willing to plead guilty to federal charges if spared the death penalty, his lawyer said in court Friday. Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty last month...
Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting
On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
2 Officers Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of 22-Year-Old Who Called 911
Two Colorado officers were indicted in relation to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who called 911 in June.
MySanAntonio
Suspect in Vanessa Guillén’s killing pleads guilty
The former girlfriend of the man accused of killing Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday on charges connected with the murder — closing a chapter in a saga that ignited a push to reform how the military handles sexual harassment within its ranks. Cecily Ann...
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
Suspect Nabbed After 4 Chinese Nationals Killed in Weed Farm Hostage Situation
A 45-year-old man whom police believe killed four people in a “violent, execution-style manner” over the weekend in Oklahoma was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Florida, authorities said. The suspect, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by the Miami Beach Police Department after a car-tag reader “flagged the vehicle he was driving,” according to a police statement. He faces charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill, and will be extradited to Oklahoma. The suspect and the victims “all know each other,” an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official said on Monday. “Don’t know if they’re related, or if...
LGBTQ club shooting suspect in US charged with 305 counts
The suspect in a mass shooting that left five people dead at an LGBTQ club in the US state of Colorado was charged Tuesday with 305 criminal counts, including murder. They include 10 counts of first-degree murder -- two for each fatality, one of murder with intent, and one of murder with extreme indifference.
