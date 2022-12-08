ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
CBS Denver

Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder

Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico.  The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Click10.com

Austin Harrouff committed to mental hospital after judge accepts insanity plea in double murder, face-biting case

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens.
TEQUESTA, FL
Daily Mail

Stepmother of murdered Harmony Montgomery pleads guilty to perjury - under plea deal where she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who have charged the five-year-old's dad with her murder

The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age five and is presumed dead has been jailed for at least a year and a half for perjury. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges alleging that she lied to a grand jury about working at a doughnut shop on November 30, 2019, the day she said she last saw Harmony Montgomery.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond

The man charged with first-degree murder in the case of a University of Mississippi student who has been missing since early July was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday.Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, faces a murder charge for the suspected killing of 20-year-old Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found after his July 8 disappearance. Lee was well-known in the LGBTQ community of the town of Oxford, and his disappearance sparked fear among students and residents. Herrington was arrested two weeks after Lee vanished. Lee was last seen at an apartment complex in Oxford. In August,...
OXFORD, MS
rolling out

Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting

On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
MySanAntonio

Suspect in Vanessa Guillén’s killing pleads guilty

The former girlfriend of the man accused of killing Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday on charges connected with the murder — closing a chapter in a saga that ignited a push to reform how the military handles sexual harassment within its ranks. Cecily Ann...
WACO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Nabbed After 4 Chinese Nationals Killed in Weed Farm Hostage Situation

A 45-year-old man whom police believe killed four people in a “violent, execution-style manner” over the weekend in Oklahoma was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Florida, authorities said. The suspect, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by the Miami Beach Police Department after a car-tag reader “flagged the vehicle he was driving,” according to a police statement. He faces charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill, and will be extradited to Oklahoma. The suspect and the victims “all know each other,” an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official said on Monday. “Don’t know if they’re related, or if...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
AFP

LGBTQ club shooting suspect in US charged with 305 counts

The suspect in a mass shooting that left five people dead at an LGBTQ club in the US state of Colorado was charged Tuesday with 305 criminal counts, including murder. They include 10 counts of first-degree murder -- two for each fatality, one of murder with intent, and one of murder with extreme indifference.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

