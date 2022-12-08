Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
discoverwisconsin.com
The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail
Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deer farm tests positive for CWD, baiting & feeding ban goes into effect soon
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in northern Wisconsin tested positive for a contagious and fatal disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified of the positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) test result by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR urges residents to practice ice safety this winter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to practice ice safety on waterbodies this winter season. Early-season ice on Wisconsin waterbodies is thin and weak, the DNR says. Although there have been several recent breakthrough rescues, none of them were fatal. Anyone planning on...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
nbc15.com
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9. According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post. State Patrol said Roni...
CP Holiday Train keeps rolling through Wisconsin Saturday
COLUMBUS, Wis. — The 2022 CP Holiday Train will continue to roll through southern Wisconsin on Saturday. The holiday celebration on wheels has returned for its 24th year after holding virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside one of the train’s box cars is a stage where live performers will entertain the crowds. Performers at...
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
wpr.org
New maps could help bring more than a billion dollars to Wisconsin for broadband. Here's how to check their accuracy.
Wisconsin expects to get anywhere from $700 million to $1.1 billion from the federal government to bring high-speed internet to more homes and businesses. But exactly how much money Wisconsin receives depends, in part, on recently-released internet connectivity maps from the Federal Communications Commission. State and local governments and members...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 9, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Milwaukee, 1.9. Spring Green, 7.0. Mount Horeb, 6.5. Madison, 5.5.
drydenwire.com
Winter Storm Expected This Week
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN -- Precipitation is expected to start Tuesday as a wintry mix due to temperatures hovering right around freezing. Overnight Tuesday, December 13, 2022, wet, heavy snow is expected to fall, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, is when the highest snowfall rates are expected to occur.
CBS 58
Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
Minnesotans Flock Across the Border To Check Out Wisconsin Attraction With 10-Million Lights!
I love taking my wife and kids to visit all of the amazing Christmas attractions that pop up in Minnesota and Wisconsin this time of year. Watching my kids' eyes light up when they see millions of lights or when they get to talk to Santa is my favorite thing about the holidays.
