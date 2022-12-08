In support of his new movie Emancipation, Will Smith is giving his social media followers two free months of Apple TV+. Emancipation is an Apple TV+ original movie that stars Will Smith as a runaway slave named Peter who is searching for freedom in the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana. It's Smith's biggest project to date since he delivered a slap on live TV to Chris Rock during The 94th Academy Awards earlier this year. Various projects have since tried to distance themselves from the Oscar winner, but Apple is full-steam ahead on Emancipation, giving it a theatrical release to go along with its debut today, December 9th. If you don't happen to have a subscription to Apple TV+, today's your lucky day.

