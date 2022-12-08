Read full article on original website
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
CNN's chief outlines changes to network after layoffs, including end of live programming on HLN
CNN on Thursday executed sweeping layoffs and implemented a series of changes that impacted multiple divisions across the news organization, including ending live programming on HLN, the company's chief executive, Chris Licht, said in a memo to employees.
'Yellowstone' Fans Are Outraged Over Season 5 Premiere
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." The Yellowstone premiere was filled with drama, and we're not just talking about what happened on the Dutton ranch. Yes, the episodes clocked in at more than 2 hours and were filled with traumatic events, political power moves, and intense moments, but some fans had difficulty tuning in and took to social media to air their complaints.
Local News Streaming Service VUit Adds CBS O&Os
Deal with Paramount also delivers free, ad-supported streaming service CBS entertainment and lifestyle shows including 'Inside Edition'. VUit, the free ad-supported streaming provider of local broadcast news from all over the country, has entered into a content licensing deal with Paramount Global that gives it access to the local news feeds of 13 CBS owned stations.
‘Alaska Daily’ Star Grace Dove Teases Roz’s Journey in Last Episodes — She Will ‘Learn From Eileen’
While we patiently for the return of 'Alaska Daily,' Grace Dove, who stars as Roz Friendly, revealed what's to come in the final episodes of season 1.
YouTube’s Tara Walpert Levy on the Future of Shorts and Creator-Driven Shopping During a Recession
When longtime Google executive Tara Walpert Levy moved over to YouTube in Nov. 2021 as the video platform’s vp Americas, the video platform was coming off a record year of pandemic-fueled revenue growth. But with TikTok driving the rise of short-form content, YouTube was still relatively early in its launch of Shorts and was experimenting with how to best attract creators onto the platform — and keep them there. Taking over leadership of the company’s content verticals, Walpert Levy prioritized five areas: Shorts and building out YouTube’s multi-format creator ecosystem, streaming and connected TV, shopping, gaming and responsibility, which includes issues...
Will Smith Giving Everyone Two Free Months of Apple TV+ in Support of Emancipation
In support of his new movie Emancipation, Will Smith is giving his social media followers two free months of Apple TV+. Emancipation is an Apple TV+ original movie that stars Will Smith as a runaway slave named Peter who is searching for freedom in the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana. It's Smith's biggest project to date since he delivered a slap on live TV to Chris Rock during The 94th Academy Awards earlier this year. Various projects have since tried to distance themselves from the Oscar winner, but Apple is full-steam ahead on Emancipation, giving it a theatrical release to go along with its debut today, December 9th. If you don't happen to have a subscription to Apple TV+, today's your lucky day.
