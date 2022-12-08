Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire's Main Characters Ranked Worst To Best
With 11 seasons and over 200 episodes under its belt, "Chicago Fire" has become one of network television's most reliably impressive shows. First premiering in October 2012, the series has enjoyed more than a decade of programming and launched the "One Chicago" universe, which includes four Chicago-themed series; "Chicago Justice" was canceled after one season, but the other three have remained favorites among viewers.
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Has Next To Nothing In Common With Hailey
Before landing her role on the One Chicago franchise show "Chicago P.D.," Tracy Spiridakos had already assembled a resume chock full of impressive small-screen credits. That includes appearances in lauded shows like "Supernatural," "The L Word," "Revolution," and "Bates Motel." It's safe to say, however, that landing the role of Detective Hailey Upton on "Chicago P.D." was a legit career changer for the actor.
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Was Granted Permission To Use Live Ammunition In One Scene
After playing Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning, Jesse Lee Soffer recently left "Chicago P.D." in Season 10 much to fans' devastation. The show debuted in 2014 and is a beloved part of Chicago Wednesdays on NBC alongside "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med." The police drama follows the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, which handles organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and more.
Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo Praises Taylor Kinney For A Difficult Stunt In The Chicago River
As hard-charging first responders on NBC's red-hot rating generator "Chicago Fire," firefighters Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have one thing in common: both characters on this One Chicago hit take quite a beating in the line of duty. And while the actors portraying this fan-favorite Firehouse 51 duo don't suffer as much abuse as appears to be dealt out to their alter-egos on screen, they nonetheless do sometimes end up in physically trying situations.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
NCIS' Rocky Carroll Will Always Hold His Very First Episode As One Of His Favorites
"NCIS" Season 20 is about to reach its holiday break in a few weeks, and so far, the season has been eventful. The premiere featured a resolution in Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) framing and led to the capture of Herman Maxwell (Michael Weston), thanks to some assistance from "NCIS: Hawai'i." Other than that, Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) puts himself in a troubling situation during Episode 3, "Unearth," where he is nearly killed protecting Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo). Cole is a recent addition to the team, but Torres was brought on during Season 14. Neither yet have the veteran experience of Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), who's been around since the first season of "NCIS," or Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), who's been the NCIS Director since Season 6 after the death of Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly).
Does Halstead return in the Chicago PD S10 fall finale?
Chicago PD has been gearing up for some major dramatic conclusions. The fall finale comes with the promise of resolving the ongoing (and disturbing) case involving Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) and a trail of young corpses. It’s almost guaranteed that justice will be served in one way or another,...
Is Hailey Upton leaving Chicago PD in season 10?
Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has been doing a lot on Chicago PD lately. Internally, she’s been dealing with the emotional fallout of her husband, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), deciding to leave and fight drug cartels in Central America. Externally, she’s been investigating a case involving human trafficking and the son...
Singer and TV star [REDACTED] joins Chicago Fire cast
Chicago Fire has a seemingly endless supply of aces up its sleeve. The firefighting drama has teased some major developments between Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in the mid-season finale, and now it seems, there will be a new character thrown into the mix. Little is known...
Is Maggie Lockwood leaving Chicago Med in season 8?
Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) has had an emotionally taxing season on Chicago Med. Not only was the character involved in a car accident, but she was watched as her daughter, Vanessa (Asjha Cooper), decided to leave Gaffney Medical Center to pursue a different career path. That’s not even mentioning the...
Chicago P.D. Fans Were Let Down By Upton's Crossover On Chicago Med Season 8
Each of the three series that make up NBC's "One Chicago" universe — "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." — typically function independently from one another, localizing their dramas within their discrete groups of characters. Of course, since these shows takes place in a shared universe, crossovers are nevertheless an occasional occurrence within all three of the flagship "One Chicago" series.
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Brett Has a Possible New Love Interest, Showrunner Teases
'Chicago Fire' Season 11 has a new love interest for Brett now that Casey is gone, according to showrunner Andrea Newman, but falling in love again is a ways off for Brett.
NBC Wouldn't Allow The Cast Of Chicago P.D. To Go On Police Ride Alongs For Training
The world of NBC's hit series "Chicago P.D." can be a pretty bleak place in terms of its depictions of murder, violence, broken relationships, personal strife, and systemic injustice. It absolutely does not shy away from these disturbing themes — and its viewers love it for that. But behind...
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Warn of ‘Harrowing’ Aftermath of Explosive Cliffhanger With Kidd & Severide
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 “Nemesis.”]. It’s just one piece of bad news after another for 51 in the Chicago Fire fall finale. First, Carver (Jake Lockett) finds out he’s going to be facing internal affairs with questions after...
Chicago P.D. Fans Are Praising Jefferson White's Creepy Performance As Sean
Contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 9 of "Chicago P.D." Since its debut on NBC in 2014, "Chicago P.D." has featured some of the creepiest villains in the entire "One Chicago" franchise. The law enforcement officers of the fictitious 21st District have crossed paths with many different antagonists across 10 seasons. This includes characters within the precinct, such as Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley) and Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson), as well as countless criminals that have given many of the district's detectives and beat cops lots of leg work and investigative headaches. While many of the early seasons of the police procedural focused on the questionable antics of Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Detective Al Olinsky (Elias Koteas), later seasons have provided some alarming lawbreakers week after week.
