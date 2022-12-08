ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessing the Bears at the bye

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

On Episode 57, Kevin Powell talks with Zack Pearson from BearReport.com. They talk about Justin Fields’ performance against the Packers, assess the Bears at the bye and look ahead to the final month of the season.

