Norrie believes Djokovic still man to beat going into 2023 season: "I have a lot of respect for him, it’s unbelievable what he did to finish the year"

Kyrgios struggles to see fairness in clay court tournaments: "I see guys in the top 100 that I don't even know, I wouldn't recognise them if I crossed them on the street"
Nick Kyrgios once again made it known that he is not a fan of clay tennis or even the number of clay events in the ATP calendar bluntly calling it 'crazy'. Kyrgios dislikes clay heavily because it goes against the way he plays tennis preferring quicker courts in order to utilize his powerful serve and groundstrokes. As he demonstrated this year, the faster the court the better he tends to play and clay doesn't fit that narrative at all. In a recent interview he once again commented on many clay events being part of the calendar:
Opelka responds to list of top three trending athletes on Google featuring Djokovic, Nadal and Serena Williams: "Weird flex"
Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal are the top three trending athletes on google search in 2022 and Reilly Opelka reacted to it in his own way. Opelka has built himself a following on Twitter with his outspoken nature and affinity to joke around. The American played into the 'servebot' narrative earlier this year showing of his joking nature while also striking a very serious tone on things he deemed important. He gave his opinion when Eurosport posted that Djokovic, Nadal and Serena Williams trended the most this year.
Fritz believes Medvedev was 'better player' despite Diriyah Tennis Cup win: "I was very lucky to kind of just scrape out some of these big points"
Taylor Fritz admitted that Daniil Medvedev was the better player in the match despite him pulling out a win in two tie break that weren't that competitive. The match was competitive but the tiebreak were not with Fritz cruising in both. Medvedev simply lost focus in the crucial moments not playing well enough which was a trend in this match. He had nine break points in total but used none. Fritz had no break points but was able to win and after the match, he said:
2022 World Tennis League Schedule including Kyrgios v Djokovic, Swiatek, Zverev and Bouchard
The World Tennis League in Dubai is set to begin on December 19th and finish on December 24th with some big names attending like Djokovic, Kyrgios and WTA number one Swiatek. Tennis players preparing in the Gulf is a tale as old as time and most of the tennis elite spend the better part of December not far from Emirates. This is a new event that will feature four teams consisting of 18 players in total and they will go head-to-head. Teams are mixed with ATP players and WTA players playing together with the first day being December 19th.
Wozniacki on rivalry with 'GOAT' Serena Williams: "A lot of Grand Slams I could have won if she hadn't been in my way"
Caroline Wozniacki lamented having to play with Serena Williams because she jokingly explained that she would have many more grand slams if there was no Williams. It's not a lie as Williams was utterly dominant when she played and many players missed out on a chance to win something having to go against Williams. Despite losing to Williams ten times in 11 matches and twice at grand slams, Wozniacki still praised Williams for being a wonderful person overall:
Venus Williams, James Blake suggested as possible candidates for US Davis Cup captaincy following speculation of current captain Mardy Fish's exit
Former WTA World No.1 Venus Williams, Rajeev Ram, and James Blake are among the names that have been put forward by some tennis experts after the emergence of reports of Mardy Fish giving up the captaincy of the United States Davis Cup team. Fish, who replaced Jim Courier as the...
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua reveals admiration for Kyrgios and shifting opinion after Usyk loss: “Now I can understand it because I’ve experienced it, that anger and emotion of losing”
Boxing great Anthony Joshua came to appreciate the passion Kyrgios shows on the court after watching him at Wimbledon and experiencing similar anger. Joshua admitted that he's not a huge tennis fan but he did follow Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon as there was so much media attention around it. The British boxer found Kyrgios a bit 'crazy' to begin with but understood his passion when he experienced similar emotions after his loss to Usyk:
VIDEO: Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs and Kim Clijsters marvel at differently-abled tennis star's talents
Billie Jean King, Stubbs and Clijsters all were impressed with differently-abled tennis star's talent which he showed on the courts recently. The former legendary players were truly impressed by the display of amazing skill that captured the attention of many fans around the world. It was posted on Twitter by journalist Blair Henley who captioned the video:
Tiafoe jokes with Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup $1m haul: "Let me get some of that bag bro"
Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz on social media after the latter won the 2022 Tennis Diriyah Cup earning himself a huge 'bag' as his Davis Cup teammate called it. The Diriyah Tennis Cup assembled a pretty strong field for many reasons but nobody would really dispute that one million in prize for the winner was not a huge draw for most. Taylor Fritz ended up being the winner pocketing that money and Tiafoe joked with him on social media after the triumph.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it hard initially to let go from tennis: "It's true that it was a bit hard the first 2 months, but now it's fine"
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it quite hard to let go of tennis after his retirement earlier this year at Roland Garros but he's now in a good place after adjusting to it. Much of Tsonga's life revolved around tennis up until recently when he finally said goodbye to the sport in Paris. It was at Roland Garros with a solid showing against Casper Ruud who ended up being in the final a week later. It took some time for Tsonga to adjust to his new life particularly because he had so much free time compared to before:
Federer grew up idolising Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods: "I always thought it was impossible to do that"
Roger Federer grew up idolising Schumacher and Tiger Woods because of the level of dominance they displayed in their sports and he thought it was impossible. It seemed impossible because very few players dominated any sport the way Federer did when he hit his peak. It took generational talents like Nadal and Djokovic to properly challenge him in what we now know as the golden era of tennis. Finding inspiration in Schumacher and Woods is not bad because they are truly some of the greatest to ever drive a racing car or hold a golf club.
Eight Time Wimbledon Winner Recalls When A Guard Would Not Let Him In
Multiple trophy winning tennis champion, the utter legend that is Roger Federer, made an appearance on United States television programme The Daily Show this week and his interview with host Trevor Noah, was unsurprisingly very humble and also incredibly entertaining, as per British Gambler. The interview covered quite a wide...
Serena Williams unlikely to return to tennis despite keeping door open according to Wozniacki
Former player Caroline Wozniacki doesn't feel Serena Williams will make a comeback to tennis despite the American player teasing it multiple times in the past weeks. Serena Williams effectively retired from tennis after her US Open exit but she's hinted and returning to playing a couple of times in the past weeks. Nobody really knows whether she will make a comeback or not but Wozniacki doesn't feel like she will as she explained during a segment on the Tennis Channel:
Rennae Stubbs believes wrong call made on WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award: "As much as I adore Tatjana Maria, Daria Saville deserved this award"
Former doubles number one Rennae Stubbs came out in support for Daria Saville believing her to be more deserving of the WTA Comeback Player of the Year Award. It's not the first time Stubbs is saying that as she made a comment on the ward a few years back when a fan asked her whether Serena Williams deserved it. Stubbs recently coached Williams at the US Open and remains a passionate fan of the sport. She said that in her mind, Daria Gaville deserved the award the most and she's now doubled down after Tatjana Maria got it.
Kyrgios responds to Tennis Australia after losing out on Newcombe Medal to Barty: "Lol! No respect at all."
Nick Kyrgios slammed Tennis Australia on Instagram reposting a picture by Sportskeeda where they compared his 2022 stats to Barty's in relation to the latter winning the Newcombe Medal. Barty won her 5th Newcombe Medal which is the highest sporting honour a person in Australia can get and it was...
Nadal wins ATP Fans' Favourite Award ending Federer's 19 year reign
Rafael Nadal ended Federer's 19-year reign in the Fans' Favourite category at the ATP Awards as he won the 2022 edition of it due to Federer not being nominated. This was the first year Federer was not nominated for the ATP Fans' Favourite Award due to simply being inactive and it allowed Nadal to win the award. It's quite significant in demonstrating just how popular Federer is among fans as he won it every year for the past 19 years which is just incredible.
Roddick lauds praise on Serena Williams and Federer: "They made a 23-year career seem normal"
Andy Roddick praised Roger Federer and Serena Williams for making a two-decade career in tennis seem like a normal thing when it's not. Tennis player are playing far longer now than they did twenty years ago and Andy Roddick knows that. He himself failed to have a very long career because it's simply not possible for everyone. Players like Federer and Serena Williams who end up having 20+ years in tennis are not the norm and the former number one praised them for what they did in their careers.
"Right path but still a long way to go": Zverev sums up return to action following horrific Roland Garros injury
Alexander Zverev returned to competitive tennis at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and it was a positive experience for him but also one that showed he has a long way to go. Zverev won his first match against Dominic Thiem but suffered a heavy defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the next one. He also played a doubles match losing that one too. Overall though it was a positive experience for him which he talked about after the event. He mentioned the match against Daniil:
Alcaraz expects to be the hunted in 2023 instead of the hunter: "Everyone will want to beat me"
Carlos Alcaraz expects quite a tough season in 2023 as he thinks most players will be gunning to take him down after his success this year. The Spaniard finished the year as number one after playing a surprisingly good season overall winning a grand slam in the process as well as a few ATP 1000 Masters. It certainly will make things harder for him because there will be more pressure than before. Speaking to the media, he admitted that he had time to gather his thoughts on everything that happened in the previous year:
Rune saves match point in beating De Minaur in exhibition tournament Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage
Holger Rune is back to swinging racquets as the Danish player took on Alex de Minaur in an exhibition event in France and he proved better beating him 5-7 7-6 6-4. Winning is France is just something Holger Rune does well as he demonstrated it a couple of times already. He was brilliant at Roland Garros earlier this year and followed that up with some more amazing tennis later in the year winning the Paris Masters. He won another match on French soil as he won the Open Markal Bourg-de-Péage exhibition.
