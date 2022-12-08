BURLINGTON, Wis. - Police are looking for Hunter Hanson, 23, of Racine, wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday, Dec. 12. According to police, Hanson entered an unlocked garage at a home on Eastbrook Drive in Burlington shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and took keys for three vehicles. He then stole a beige 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Wisconsin license plate number JE 9089. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied.

