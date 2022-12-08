Read full article on original website
Bogey
4d ago
Its like the Wild West Accept this round only the criminal is packing
Reply(1)
12
Tim H
4d ago
Wow, even the far Southside is out of control. No place is safe. Great job John Chisholm!
Reply(1)
5
R B
3d ago
Narco trafficking? Nothing comical with these lame comments. Major problem. MPD and DA's Office have no aggressive attacks.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell. Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
WISN
Man accused of firing shot through glass door at Papa John's employee
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A man is accused of firing a shot at a Papa John's employee Saturday night in Wauwatosa. Police said a single bullet was shot through the door of the business on North Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, two employees were outside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Veterans Park rollover crash after pursuit, guns, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Two men and a woman from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a pursuit that started in Cudahy and ended in a crash in Milwaukee's Veterans Park, where prosecutors say drugs and guns were found in the car. Terrence Canady, 23, Danielle Carey, 19 and Qureion Young 24,...
WISN
USPIS pouring resources into Milwaukee to find person who killed letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The United States Postal Inspection Services, FBI and Milwaukee Police Department are all pitching in to find the person responsible for killing a USPS letter carrier in Milwaukee Friday. It happened near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Come Monday, no one is in custody, and Milwaukee police...
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
WISN
Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man fled traffic stop before Burlington car theft, police say
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Police are looking for Hunter Hanson, 23, of Racine, wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday, Dec. 12. According to police, Hanson entered an unlocked garage at a home on Eastbrook Drive in Burlington shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and took keys for three vehicles. He then stole a beige 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Wisconsin license plate number JE 9089. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 41, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
WISN
Vandals target 28 cars in window-smashing spree
MILWAUKEE — Guests at the Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront location in Glendale woke up to smashed car windows Sunday morning. Police say vandals smashed windows on 28 cars, though most of the vehicles did not have any items stolen. Buddy Michaelson, 23, said he was in town from Minneapolis...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Postman Killed, Reward Offered
There’s a $50,000 reward for information about whoever shot and killed a Milwaukee mailman. Police say 44-year-old Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering the mail Friday afternoon. His family says he was a wonderful person, he’d been a mailman for more than 18 years. Milwaukee Police...
Exotic animals among 100+ pets taken from Milwaukee home; owner arrested
From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.
wuwm.com
Fatal shooting of postal carrier and new Milwaukee homicide record prompt more calls for peace
Friday afternoon's fatal shooting of mail carrier Aundre Cross continued to push this year's Milwaukee homicide total farther over the 200 mark. Each additional killing yet this year would be a new record for the city. The high-profile case of the postal employee again has people talking about ways to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
CBS 58
Police investigate 18-year-old man shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 20th & Nash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 20th & Nash Streets at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to...
CBS 58
'She was an angel': Family gathers in memory of mother, 7-year-old found dead at Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A heartbroken family came together Monday to say goodbye to a mother and her 7-year-old daughter, discovered dead in a north side lake last week. The turnout was great on this cold, December day. They gathered at the scene, supporting each other as they grieve an incredible loss.
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD continues to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Comments / 19