Milwaukee, WI

Bogey
4d ago

Its like the Wild West Accept this round only the criminal is packing

Tim H
4d ago

Wow, even the far Southside is out of control. No place is safe. Great job John Chisholm!

R B
3d ago

Narco trafficking? Nothing comical with these lame comments. Major problem. MPD and DA's Office have no aggressive attacks.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell. Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man fled traffic stop before Burlington car theft, police say

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Police are looking for Hunter Hanson, 23, of Racine, wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday, Dec. 12. According to police, Hanson entered an unlocked garage at a home on Eastbrook Drive in Burlington shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and took keys for three vehicles. He then stole a beige 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Wisconsin license plate number JE 9089. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied.
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 41, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Vandals target 28 cars in window-smashing spree

MILWAUKEE — Guests at the Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront location in Glendale woke up to smashed car windows Sunday morning. Police say vandals smashed windows on 28 cars, though most of the vehicles did not have any items stolen. Buddy Michaelson, 23, said he was in town from Minneapolis...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Postman Killed, Reward Offered

There’s a $50,000 reward for information about whoever shot and killed a Milwaukee mailman. Police say 44-year-old Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering the mail Friday afternoon. His family says he was a wonderful person, he’d been a mailman for more than 18 years. Milwaukee Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD continues to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
MILWAUKEE, WI

