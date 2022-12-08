ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

kusi.com

El Cajon hosts concert to benefit special needs community, Jan. 12

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at The Magnolia in El Cajon. Mayor Bill Wells and his musically inclined friends will host a concert supporting special needs. The concert will feature “Banding Together,” a nonprofit whose mission is to bring unique music opportunities to individuals with special needs.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Little Tommy celebrates success of Breaking and Entering 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For over 15 years Little Tommy Sablan has been rallying the community to provide gifts for dozens of families during Christmas time. This year, decorations, food, cash, and a mountain of presents were presented to four children who recently lost their father. Hundreds of community...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Orion spacecraft splashes down south of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 11 the Orion spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California after a mission that broke records after traveling over 1.4 million miles around the moon and back. This landing marked the completion of the Artemis I test flight that launched in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Protests in Barrio Logan push back against cement plant construction

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – A new cement plant is supposed to be built at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in Barrio Logan, but those who live nearby are not happy. Locals held a protest to push back against the construction of the Mitsubishi Cement Corporation plant, as they fear air quality in the area will become worse than it already is.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

CAF hosts Q&A on 2022 Ironman World Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chelsea Sodaro will be holding a Q&A session about the 2022 Ironman World Championships on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. The Tri-club of San Diego will be hosting the informational meeting at their location at 9591 Waples St. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was joined by Sodaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Swears-In All-Democrat 74th City Council

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego swore in its 74th City Council today, bringing about an entirely Democrat council for the first time in the city’s history. Outgoing Councilman Chris Cate, who was the only Republican on the ostensibly nonpartisan council, thanked his family, staff and colleagues in his departing remarks — even though he sometimes disagreed ideologically with the latter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

One officer shot amid ongoing police chase and SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police persued a man in a stolen vehicle from Downtown, though National City and into Mountain View the morning of Dec. 12. When the vehicle stopped, the perpetrator exited the vehicle and shot an officer twice. Said officer underwent surgery and was expected to make a recovery.
NATIONAL CITY, CA

