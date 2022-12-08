Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
El Cajon hosts concert to benefit special needs community, Jan. 12
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at The Magnolia in El Cajon. Mayor Bill Wells and his musically inclined friends will host a concert supporting special needs. The concert will feature “Banding Together,” a nonprofit whose mission is to bring unique music opportunities to individuals with special needs.
kusi.com
Little Tommy celebrates success of Breaking and Entering 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For over 15 years Little Tommy Sablan has been rallying the community to provide gifts for dozens of families during Christmas time. This year, decorations, food, cash, and a mountain of presents were presented to four children who recently lost their father. Hundreds of community...
kusi.com
$1,001,672 raised at the 2022 Helen Woodward Animal Center HOPE Telethon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Helen Woodward Animal Center HOPE Telethon raised over $1 million!. KUSI News broadcasted the entire event, as viewers were donating all day long to help animals in need.
kusi.com
Orion spacecraft splashes down south of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 11 the Orion spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California after a mission that broke records after traveling over 1.4 million miles around the moon and back. This landing marked the completion of the Artemis I test flight that launched in...
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
kusi.com
Protests in Barrio Logan push back against cement plant construction
BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – A new cement plant is supposed to be built at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in Barrio Logan, but those who live nearby are not happy. Locals held a protest to push back against the construction of the Mitsubishi Cement Corporation plant, as they fear air quality in the area will become worse than it already is.
kusi.com
CAF hosts Q&A on 2022 Ironman World Championship
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chelsea Sodaro will be holding a Q&A session about the 2022 Ironman World Championships on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. The Tri-club of San Diego will be hosting the informational meeting at their location at 9591 Waples St. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was joined by Sodaro...
kusi.com
Suspect shoots, wounds San Diego Police Officer, Holes Up in Mountain View-Area Apartment
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An auto-theft suspect opened fire on San Diego police early Monday in a Mountain View-area neighborhood, wounding an officer, then holed up in a nearby apartment, prompting a nine-hour SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest. The events that led to the shooting, which left...
kusi.com
San Diego Swears-In All-Democrat 74th City Council
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego swore in its 74th City Council today, bringing about an entirely Democrat council for the first time in the city’s history. Outgoing Councilman Chris Cate, who was the only Republican on the ostensibly nonpartisan council, thanked his family, staff and colleagues in his departing remarks — even though he sometimes disagreed ideologically with the latter.
kusi.com
Average San Diego County gas price drops for 31st day in a row
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday, decreasing for the 31st consecutive day and 64th time in 68 days since rising to a record. The average price dropped 2.5 cents Monday to $4.589, according to figures...
kusi.com
One officer shot amid ongoing police chase and SWAT standoff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police persued a man in a stolen vehicle from Downtown, though National City and into Mountain View the morning of Dec. 12. When the vehicle stopped, the perpetrator exited the vehicle and shot an officer twice. Said officer underwent surgery and was expected to make a recovery.
kusi.com
Suspect Shoots, Wounds SDPD Officer, Faces Attempted Murder Charge
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An auto theft suspect who is accused of shooting a police officer is facing a slew of charges Tuesday following a standoff at a townhouse in a Mountain View-area neighborhood that ended in the suspect’s arrest. Andrew Garcia, 21, of San Diego was taken...
Comments / 0