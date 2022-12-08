SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego swore in its 74th City Council today, bringing about an entirely Democrat council for the first time in the city’s history. Outgoing Councilman Chris Cate, who was the only Republican on the ostensibly nonpartisan council, thanked his family, staff and colleagues in his departing remarks — even though he sometimes disagreed ideologically with the latter.

