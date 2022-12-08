BAR HARBOR — The Conners Emerson School is closed today to contain an outbreak of illness that left 30 percent of students and 20 percent of staff absent on Friday. According to an announcement by Principal Heather Webster on the school website, the flu, RSV, strep throat, common colds and COVID-19 were among the illnesses reported last week. The Maine Center for Disease Control recommended the closure to “help break this cycle of illness.”

