Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdislander.com
Norris M. Reddish
Norris M. Reddish, 85, died Dec. 5, 2022, at MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor. He was born May 19, 1937, in Southwest Harbor, the son of Clarence N. and Agatha (Peckham) Reddish.
mdislander.com
Special delivery
I want to thank Paul Blackstone for what a nice job he does at the Bar Harbor Legion Hall delivering baskets to Legion Hall veterans.
mdislander.com
Gilley offers card-making workshop Dec. 17
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — All are invited to make mixed-media holiday cards at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Gilley’s Juliana Ramirez is creating special inkable stamps for this event, and she’ll be on hand to help. All materials will be provided, including paint, collage materials, colored pencils, markers, felt, yarn, ribbon and paper.
mdislander.com
Jesup hosts crafternoon session for kids
BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is hosting a crafternoon session for kids with Mike Duffy on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 3-4 p.m. Students in grades 4-8 are welcome to sign up. All materials will be provided. The project for Dec. 22 is making your own neck pillow.
mdislander.com
Quest to takeover Northern Light lab service
BREWER — Quest Diagnostics and Northern Light Health have announced that Quest will buy a portion of Northern Light Health's outreach laboratory services business, named Northern Light Laboratory, in an all-cash transaction. Quest will also provide professional laboratory management services for nine of Northern Light Health's hospital laboratories, along with its cancer center laboratory at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.
mdislander.com
Healthy Acadia to offer free online wellness program in January
ELLSWORTH — Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 5-6 p.m. for “An Introduction to NeuroMuscular Balancing for Performance, Pain Relief and Wellness” with Josh Warren. As he debunks some common myths about stretching and exercise, Warren will introduce participants to neuromuscular balancing techniques. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.
mdislander.com
DCP receives workforce grant
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners (DCP), the Community Action Program (CAP) for Hancock and Washington counties, was in the spotlight earlier this month when Governor Janet Mills announced $5.4 million dollars in climate investments to protect communities and create jobs. Mills is awarding $2.5 million in workforce grants, funded...
mdislander.com
Town asks court for reconsideration of charter change ruling
BAR HARBOR — Following a Hancock County Superior Court judge throwing out a string of 2020 charter changes, Town Manager Kevin Sutherland has submitted a reconsideration and amendment of that judgment on behalf of the town. Filed in November, Sutherland said the reconsideration asks the same court level to...
mdislander.com
CES closed due to illness outbreak
BAR HARBOR — The Conners Emerson School is closed today to contain an outbreak of illness that left 30 percent of students and 20 percent of staff absent on Friday. According to an announcement by Principal Heather Webster on the school website, the flu, RSV, strep throat, common colds and COVID-19 were among the illnesses reported last week. The Maine Center for Disease Control recommended the closure to “help break this cycle of illness.”
Comments / 0