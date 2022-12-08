Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 38 but loss to Lakers stretches Pistons skid to three
Detroit — After trailing by 14, the Pistons found themselves trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by one point entering the fourth quarter thanks to a 25-point third-quarter explosion by Bojan Bogdanovic. The veteran forward did all of the heavy lifting for the Pistons to combat the star-studded duo of...
Detroit News
Lions first-half observations: Deep ball has Lions up 14-7
Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions quarterback has twice taken a shot for Lions touchdowns so far today, first a 41-yarder to Jameson Williams — the first catch of the Alabama rookie’s career — and then in the second quarter to DJ Chark.
The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple
The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Lions are seeking their sixth victory of the season.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Jared Goff: ‘It feels good’ to make doubters eat what they said
Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are ROLLING. On Sunday, the 5-7 Lions hosted the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, and the Lions walked away with a 34-23 win at Ford Field. Despite the records heading into the game, the Lions were favored to win the game, which shows they are starting to earn quite a bit of respect. That was not the case at all earlier in the season as the Lions continued to lose on their way to a 1-6 start. Goff remembers that and says “it feels good” to make the haters eat what they said.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Detroit News
What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?
Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
'Tough look for Jalen Reagor:' Lions cancel Vikings' celebration in Detroit
Typically not one to revel in success, even Jared Goff admitted, “It makes me feel like we’re making a lot of people eat what they said.”
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top boys basketball players: U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson looking for titles
Sonny Wilson made a name for himself during his sophomore season, when he had the ball in his hands in the final seconds of multiple games, and made some big shots to help U-D Jesuit to victories, including the Catholic League championship game. Now, Wilson enters his senior season as...
Yardbarker
The Lions Clinched A Huge Upset With A Must-See Play
Week 14 almost ended the way most games end for fans of the Detroit Lions. With the Lions holding a one-score lead late in the fourth quarter, it was a recipe for another letdown. However, a play on third-and-seven gave the Lions the victory. So what happened during this critical...
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top boy basketball teams: Experienced Brother Rice should be tough to beat
Birmingham Brother Rice has the experience and talent to be the next Catholic League team to win a state championship, trying to join U-D Jesuit (2016, Class A) and Warren De La Salle (2022, Division 1). Several players have been teammates since their freshman season at Brother Rice, and this...
Detroit News
Red Wings looking to change lack of success in overtime
Detroit — The Red Wings spent time during Monday's practice working on three-on-three situations, for overtime. It's no surprise, really, considering Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas in overtime, and the Wings' 1-4 record in overtimes this season (1-2 in the shootout, 2-6 overall). Those are valuable points left on...
Detroit News
For Lions' Jameson Williams, first touchdown catch a 'great experience'
Detroit — If the Minnesota Vikings didn't regret letting the Detroit Lions trade up for Jameson Williams in April's NFL Draft, they might be now. Williams, who was activated for the first time last week against Jacksonville but didn't have a catch, was more than a decoy on the Lions' second drive. He lined up left of the offensive line and sprung open on a post route, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for his first career catch.
Detroit News
Red Wings bounce back from ugly loss with 'excellent response' to cap road trip
Detroit — This was a difficult road trip the Red Wings just completed, and they came out of it in decent shape. They've been bumped out of the playoff bracket, but that's more about uneven games played right now between teams. But at this point, a team wants to hang around and maintain positioning, and the Wings are doing that.
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to here
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
