Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
‘At a Breaking Point:' Boston Public Schools Desperate for Substitute Teachers
‘Tis the season to be out sick, but as teachers call out sick, school districts are scrambling to find substitutes, and in Boston there are not nearly enough. Michael Maguire, a teacher at Boston Latin Academy, said it used to happen every so often, when they did not have enough substitutes, but since the pandemic, it is happening almost daily. He and other teachers are giving up their free periods in order to help cover classes. Everyone from guidance counselors to front office staff are standing in as substitutes.
nbcboston.com
Unveiling New Vision for Franklin Park, Boston Aims for Inclusivity, Safety
Boston aims to make Franklin Park more welcoming to all, according to the detailed plan for the city's biggest open space that Mayor Michelle Wu released Tuesday. More lighting and signage; better infrastructure for pedestrians; upgrades to structures, trails, play areas, athletic fields and picnic sites; and improved access are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan, officials said. (Read the full plan below.)
nbcboston.com
After Uproar, Dedham Libraries to Put Up Christmas Trees: ‘There Is No Ban'
After heated arguments, Christmas trees will go up after all at public libraries in Dedham, Massachusetts, this holiday season, an official confirmed Monday, noting the libraries don't have "a ban on Christmas." But the controversy over whether Christmas trees would be part of the two libraries' holiday decorations has cast...
nbcboston.com
First Night Boston Is Expanding Into New Year's Day for 2023
First Night Boston is back for another year, and the free, outdoor New Year's Eve celebration is expanding for 2023 into New Year's Day. Organizers of the event, billed as New England's largest for the holiday, announced their plans this year, adding a second day of performances in Copley Square.
nbcboston.com
Boston Debuts Program to Fill Empty Storefronts, Especially Downtown
The Wu administration launched a grant program Monday to help put small businesses in vacant storefronts in downtown Boston and throughout the city. The initiative is being financed with $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the goal of not only filling ground-floor retail space that opened up during the pandemic, when customer foot traffic plummeted, but helping minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses find locations in parts of the city that have historically been in short supply.
nbcboston.com
Person Injured in Jamaica Plain Shooting: Boston Police
A shooting Saturday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood has left one person injured, police said. According to Boston police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Centre Street. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects. The shooting...
nbcboston.com
Boston Museum of Science Enters the Metaverse With Roblox Partnership
Boston’s Museum of Science is making the leap into the metaverse. The Museum of Science is teaming up with Roblox to launch Mission: Mars, an immersive online game where players can solve engineering challenges as they navigate the red planet. In Mission: Mars, players can land on the red...
nbcboston.com
3 Women Stabbed in Medford, Alleged Attacker Arrested at South Station: Police
Three women were stabbed Monday night in Medford, Massachusetts, and police have arrested the man believed to be the attacker, according to authorities. Police in Medford responded to a home on Doane Road just after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of an attack there, a news release from the agency said. The person who called told the dispatcher that a household member attacked another household member in the house and in the driveway, according to the release.
nbcboston.com
Mary Chung in Cambridge's Central Square Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A Chinese restaurant in Cambridge that has been popular with locals and college students alike over the years is shutting down. A message sent to us by Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub (and via a tweet from Drew Starr) says that Mary...
nbcboston.com
Natick Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching Dispatcher
A police sergeant in Natick, Massachusetts has pled guilty to inappropriately touching a coworker at an after-work gathering back in 2020, according to prosecutors in Middlesex County. Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty pled guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent assault and battery, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and...
nbcboston.com
Large Police Presence Investigating in Medford Neighborhood
Police were taking part in an investigation Monday night at a home on Doane Road in Medford, Massachusetts. Authorities did not immediately give any word about the nature of their investigation. Evidence markers could be seen in the road, and a neighbor reported hearing screaming before seeing police racing to...
nbcboston.com
Man Gravely Injured in Allston Shooting
A man is in serious condition after being shot in the early hours of Sunday, December 11 in an Allston neighborhood, according to police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., the critically injured man was shot outside of 128 Brighton Ave. in the neighborhood of Allston. Officers who arrived at...
nbcboston.com
Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police
Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions
A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
nbcboston.com
Suspect Found at Scene of Roxbury Death Investigation Rescued After Diving Out 12th Floor Window
A suspect found at the scene of a death investigation in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood dove from a 12th-floor window and had to be rescued by first responders, Boston police said Monday. Boston police said the investigation began around 8 p.m. Sunday night when were called to the building on Northhampton...
nbcboston.com
Boston Officer's Arm Hit While Suspect Takes Off From Drug Investigation, BPD Says
A Boston police officer had his arm struck when a suspect took off from a drug investigation Tuesday morning on Beach Street, according to the city's police force. The officer was conducing a drug investigation around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect took off in his vehicle, the Boston Police Department said. The officer's arm was hit, but he was not taken to the hospital, the agency said.
nbcboston.com
Delays on MBTA Red Line After Train Problem in Dorchester
An MBTA Red Line train experiencing a mechanical problem prompted delays along the line in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday morning, the agency said. The MBTA didn't immediately say what kind of problem the train had near JFK/UMass Station, but noted 20-minute delays on the Red Line for about an hour.
nbcboston.com
Former Peabody Police Sergeant Convicted of Domestic Assault, Strangulation
A former police sergeant in Peabody, Massachusetts, was convicted Monday of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and violation of a restraining order. The Peabody Police Department said Brendan O'Brien was placed on administrative leave after the 2019 incident and resigned a year later. A jury at Salem District Court found him guilty at the conclusion of the trial that started last week.
nbcboston.com
The Lady of the Dunes Finally Has a Proper Grave Marker
A photo and name have been officially added to the grave of the Lady of the Dunes in Provincetown Monday, after almost five decades of mystery. The body of Ruth Marie Terry was found in the Race Point Dunes in 1974. She remained unidentified until this October. Now, her family...
nbcboston.com
Police in Merrimac Seek Person Responsible for Package Thefts
As a delivery driver made the rounds in Monday night in Merrimac, Massachusetts, several residents were quick to pick up their packages after hearing about a thief who targeted their neighborhood over the weekend. "I don't know if they're going around following all the Amazon and FedEx trucks," said Samantha...
Comments / 1