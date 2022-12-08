ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Baby-formula and kid-medicine shortages show America and the president need to put our children first

By Karol Markowicz
 4 days ago

Do we care about children in America? Does the president?

It’s a question people across the country should seriously be asking themselves.

The nation has been gripped by a baby-formula shortage for nearly a year. What kind of society allows this to go on in the shadows? How is this not a topic of urgency for President Joe Biden? What is the point of anything if a mother can’t feed her child?

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) tweeted last month about the shortages: “Rather than delivering divisive speeches designed to demonize everyday Americans, maybe President Biden should focus his attentions on confronting the pressing issues we have here at home.” He’s absolutely right. There is no more pressing issue than American babies getting the food they need.

Now as we head into peak cold and flu season, parents are reporting shortages of children’s medicine, including Tylenol and ibuprofen. Children’s amoxicillin and Augmentin are also scarce . Have a child with asthma? The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which updates a list of drugs in short supply, says albuterol is limited.

How can this go on in America? How are we talking about anything but this?

Nearly a year ago, The Wall Street Journal reported chains like Walmart and CVS said baby-formula “manufacturers are having supply issues; formula makers say retailers aren’t getting product to stores once it is delivered.” Finally in June, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to address the problem. He also directed various government agencies to use Defense Department aircraft to get formula into the country. At that point, the shortage had been going on for months with no action whatsoever.

The Biden administration took long in using the Defense Production Act for the shortages.
AP

Five months after that meager action, we’re still in a shortage. Did any of this work? The White House says it’s conducted 10 “Operation Fly Formula missions” and brought in “the equivalent of 19 million 8-ounce bottles of formula.” And then what? Did the president get lost on the way to the ice-cream shop? Why aren’t we doing this until there is no baby-formula crisis?

This administration’s priorities are completely out of whack. The president announced Thursday he’s sending $36 billion to shore up union workers’ pensions . Once again, he’s simply sending cash to his base as American parents wonder if they’ll be able to treat their kid’s ear infection. Where is this avalanche of money when it comes to the country’s children?

There’s a lot of talk about why America’s birthrate is in decline. The way we respond to crises that affect children offers a clue. We’re sending a message kids are an afterthought.

Parents are reporting shortages of children’s medicine as the US heads into peak cold and flu season.
Toronto Star via Getty Images

Through the pandemic, politicians, in particular Democrats, stood with teachers unions over kids and kept schools closed. The damage from that political alliance is still reverberating, with record learning losses. Not a single person who made decisions that harmed so many kids has repented. Now the same people are unconcerned whether kids have food or medicine.

It shouldn’t just be up to parents to care. I’m a parent, yes, but I haven’t had a use for baby formula in a great many years, and my children don’t have medication allergies making specific ones all the more important to find. Still I can recall the early hazy days of babyhood and can imagine the frustration and fear parents must feel as they can’t feed their children and no one seems to care.

You don’t have to have kids to understand this desperation. It’s something we used to, as a country, know. Whitney Houston covered “Greatest Love of All” and sang the powerful opener “I believe that children are our future” in 1985, years before she had any. Now we behave as if kids aren’t that important for our society. It’s wrong.

Sen. Bill Hagerty suggested Joe Biden focus on pressing issues instead of delivering divisive speeches.
AP

As a civilization, as a nation, we have to do better, and we have to elect politicians who get that. Put children first. Do it now.

Twitter: @Karol

Comments / 245

Carolyn Post
3d ago

All I can say is one word Democrats they have screwed this country up so bad who knows how long it will take to fix if ever Democrats will make sure they stay in power from here out if this country does not stand up and take charge soon

Reply(10)
88
Jody
3d ago

It’s been over a year and we still can make formula. Guess this administration wants to tie women down to breast feeding….

Reply(6)
32
javar0202 jv
3d ago

and this is probably just the start, they been talking about this for awhile, they been saying we will probably see regular food shortages, just imagine going into every store in your area and not being able to find food, all the shelf's empty,this is cause they are still keeping all that mess going on over in Ukraine, other thing's as well, like supply chain issues that should be focused on over everything else, but still, that stuff over there is a big part of all it, they been sending billions and billions of dollars there, that could be used to get the homeless in a better situation, homeless vet's, money that could be used to help more addicts get a life back without having to suffer in jail, money that could be used to help tons of people and business owners that lost everything because of thier lockdowns, that lasted over a year,

Reply(3)
9
