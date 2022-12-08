ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in whoppers: Biden’s job-creation lie, MSNBC’s Twitter-File denial and more

By Post Editorial Board
 4 days ago

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions

This Chart:

We’re building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out by creating more jobs than any Administration in history at this point in a presidency. pic.twitter.com/BPGZapSKTM

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

We say: President Biden’s lies about jobs never end . The truth? Most of his “created” jobs merely replaced those lost during COVID. In January 2020, per Federal Reserve data , there were 152 million non-farm US employees. Last month, just 153 million. If he’d kept up with other presidents, there’d be millions more .

This headline:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysS02_0jcO8Pfa00
MSNBC called Elon Musk’s release of the “Twitter FIles” a “big flop.”
NY Post composite / istock/ Getty Images

We say: If Musk released documents proving Joe Biden himself pressed the button to lock out Twitter accounts that shared The Post’s Hunter Biden story , MSNBC would no doubt pooh-pooh that as “manipulation,” too — and call it a “flop.” Yet the “Twitter Files” make clear: Democrats had enormous undue influence in getting the platform to squelch The Post’s reporting on Biden family corruption.  That should be huge news.

This claim:

“The President . . . has taken action to secure our border and build a fair, orderly and humane immigration system.”

— White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Tuesday

We say: Border Patrol agents faced 2.4 million migrants last year , up 40% over Biden’s first record-breaking year. November set an all-time record, 73,000, for “gotaways” (those spotted but not apprehended by the Border Patrol). That’s securing the border?

This tweet:

Again, this isn't difficult:

Trump just threatened to "terminate" the constitution. Send a military detachment to Mar-a-Lago, seize him, detain him in a stockade or brig, and try him in a military court.

This is an open attempt at a Revolution to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/0mh5WZa0wm

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 3, 2022

We say: Media personality Keith Olbermann might want to consider medication for his anxiety. Yes, Donald Trump’s suggestions about terminating rules , including in the Constitution, were truly idiotic — but not even close to “an attempt at a Revolution.” Meanwhile, Olbermann’s own suggestion , holding Trump in military detention, was equally idiotic. And unconstitutional.

This claim:

“Fiscal responsibility is very important to us in the Biden administration.”

— White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Monday

We say: Sorry, but the absolute last thing President Biden and his team care about is “fiscal responsibility.” They’ve added nearly $5 trillion to the national debt through 2031, per the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget on top of the trillions already slated to be added. Indeed, the Democrats’ massive spendfest since Biden took office, much of it charged to the nation’s credit card, is a key cause of US inflation.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 154

Ter
4d ago

You won’t win this one. Too many in the media are in “protect mode”. The media no longer is the foundation for democracy. They have become the fourth branch of government, protecting “their guy” and their “people” at all costs, hiding the truth when it is detrimental to the overall “cause.”

Reply(22)
145
ethical journalism
4d ago

The week before press secretary said Biden had visited border since becoming President and not one lib media reported the lie.

Reply(1)
144
pieman
4d ago

Joey and his jobs lie. These were all who returned after Covid. No new jobs. Joey had actually lost jobs as free loading Americans about 5 million stopped looking for work. Twitter release is amazing it gives details how they withheld information of conservatives how they censored hunter laws top issue how they met with dummycrats weekly to review what needs to be censored. They suppressed the 20 election. Joey talks of democracy he and dummycrats have destroyed democracy with there fixing of elections and not allowing free speech

Reply
55
