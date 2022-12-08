The week in whoppers: Biden’s job-creation lie, MSNBC’s Twitter-File denial and more

We’re building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out by creating more jobs than any Administration in history at this point in a presidency. pic.twitter.com/BPGZapSKTM — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

We say: President Biden’s lies about jobs never end . The truth? Most of his “created” jobs merely replaced those lost during COVID. In January 2020, per Federal Reserve data , there were 152 million non-farm US employees. Last month, just 153 million. If he’d kept up with other presidents, there’d be millions more .

MSNBC called Elon Musk’s release of the “Twitter FIles” a “big flop.” NY Post composite / istock/ Getty Images

We say: If Musk released documents proving Joe Biden himself pressed the button to lock out Twitter accounts that shared The Post’s Hunter Biden story , MSNBC would no doubt pooh-pooh that as “manipulation,” too — and call it a “flop.” Yet the “Twitter Files” make clear: Democrats had enormous undue influence in getting the platform to squelch The Post’s reporting on Biden family corruption. That should be huge news.

“The President . . . has taken action to secure our border and build a fair, orderly and humane immigration system.”

— White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Tuesday

We say: Border Patrol agents faced 2.4 million migrants last year , up 40% over Biden’s first record-breaking year. November set an all-time record, 73,000, for “gotaways” (those spotted but not apprehended by the Border Patrol). That’s securing the border?

Again, this isn't difficult:



Trump just threatened to "terminate" the constitution. Send a military detachment to Mar-a-Lago, seize him, detain him in a stockade or brig, and try him in a military court.



This is an open attempt at a Revolution to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/0mh5WZa0wm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 3, 2022

We say: Media personality Keith Olbermann might want to consider medication for his anxiety. Yes, Donald Trump’s suggestions about terminating rules , including in the Constitution, were truly idiotic — but not even close to “an attempt at a Revolution.” Meanwhile, Olbermann’s own suggestion , holding Trump in military detention, was equally idiotic. And unconstitutional.

“Fiscal responsibility is very important to us in the Biden administration.”

— White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Monday

We say: Sorry, but the absolute last thing President Biden and his team care about is “fiscal responsibility.” They’ve added nearly $5 trillion to the national debt through 2031, per the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget — on top of the trillions already slated to be added. Indeed, the Democrats’ massive spendfest since Biden took office, much of it charged to the nation’s credit card, is a key cause of US inflation.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board