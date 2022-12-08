Read full article on original website
Holiday light displays in Traverse City: 10 spots not to miss
TRAVERSE CITY - What spot has a vibrant downtown for shopping and restaurants but still has that small-town Up North feel for the holidays? For many, Traverse City is a favorite place to get festive. Whether you’ve still got some gift-buying to do, or just need a pre-holiday break with a little walking by Grand Traverse Bay or a trip to a nearby winery, could there be a little getaway in your future?
UpNorthLive.com
Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont to retire in January
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Sheriff Dale Clarmont is retiring effective January 31, 2023 after serving 22 years as the Cheboygan County Sheriff, and over 35 years in the department. Sheriff Clarmont stated that it has been his greatest privilege and honor to have been able to serve the people...
Up North Voice
Local officers bring smiles to The Brook
HOUGHTON LAKE – Roscommon Undersheriff Ben Lowe and Deputy Austin Martin dedicated their time this Thanksgiving season visiting with some of the residents at the Brook Retirement Community in Houghton Lake. Each resident was gifted a fleece blanket, handmade card from a local student, and a Hallmark card from...
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
traverseticker.com
What Became Of Traverse City's 10,000-Item Historical Collection?
For nearly a decade, the Con Foster Collection—the 10,000-item collection of objects from Traverse City’s history — has been locked behind the closed doors of a handful of storage spaces around the area. And two-and-a-half years after officials last said they were determined to resolve the collection's future or potentially find it a permanent home, are we any closer to that reality?
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City commissioners talk road projects and renewable energy
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Road projects and renewable energy. Those were two topics Traverse City commissioners discussed at Monday night's study session. It'll be a busy few years for the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, around Grand Traverse County. Commissioners got an update from MDOT on road...
UpNorthLive.com
Nationally renowned skier visits Nub's Nob to help ski instructors
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nub's Nob Ski Area in Emmet County opened for the season Friday and a special guest was there to celebrate. The resort opened about 15 of its 53 ski runs and Glen Plake, who is in the U.S. National Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, was one of the first to hit the slopes.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
MSP move will impact Missaukee County
MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
Suspect arrested after fire at nonprofit thrift shop in Northern Michigan
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A suspect has been arrested after a dumpster fire spread to the storage area behind a nonprofit thrift shop in Traverse City, officials said. The fire started Thursday morning, Dec. 8, behind the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, 3030 US-31 in Garfield Township, police said. The fire spread to the storage shed behind the building and smoke caused damage to the back of the store where donations are accepted.
UpNorthLive.com
Hillman Community Schools to close due to illnesses
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hillman Community Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14. District Secretary Char Kendzorski stated in an email the closure was due to illnesses among students and staff.
UpNorthLive.com
TCAPS approves turf at practice fields
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Area Public Schools will be getting turf practice fields. The board of education approved that unanimously Monday night. The contract for installing turf at Traverse City West and Traverse City Central High Schools was shared among several contractors. The entire project will...
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
UpNorthLive.com
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
traverseticker.com
Local Restaurateurs Worried About Elimination of Tip Credit: “Existential Threat” to Industry
Traverse City restaurateurs are bracing for a Michigan Court of Appeals hearing Tuesday that could determine if a planned minimum wage hike and elimination of the state’s tip credit in February will proceed – a move owners say would make restaurants unsustainable and pose an “existential threat” to the industry.
wbkb11.com
Hessel Woman Charged Following Alpena Township Incident
A Hessel woman is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge stemming from an incident last week. Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alpena township where the husband of 41–year–old Jennifer Headley said she threatened him with a handgun while arguing at his brother’s house. He reported she then left the home.
Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man
Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
UpNorthLive.com
Grawn man dead after being hit by car
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn man, 86, is dead after he was hit by a car near US-31 South and State Street in Blair Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as a...
northernexpress.com
All Aboard the Polar Express!
Say what you will about Tom Hanks’ animated likeness—The Polar Express has become a holiday classic in both book and movie form. (Admittedly, we prefer the original Chris Van Allsburg artwork ourselves.) Embrace the spirit with the Cheboygan Area Public Library, which is offering a Polar Express Pajama Party on Friday, Dec. 16, at their 100 S. Bailey Street location. Kiddos and parents can enjoy the movie alongside snacks and hot cocoa, plus fun with trains and bells on display. And, just like the characters of The Polar Express, you’re invited to wear your favorite holiday PJs for the journey. The evening starts at 6pm, and the movie runtime is 1 hour and 40 minutes. Best of all, admission is free for all ages. More details are available by calling (231) 627-2381 or visiting cheboyganlibrary.org. (P.S. That’s the same night as the downtown Cheboygan Adult Cocoa Crawl, so plan your calendar accordingly!)
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
