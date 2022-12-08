Say what you will about Tom Hanks’ animated likeness—The Polar Express has become a holiday classic in both book and movie form. (Admittedly, we prefer the original Chris Van Allsburg artwork ourselves.) Embrace the spirit with the Cheboygan Area Public Library, which is offering a Polar Express Pajama Party on Friday, Dec. 16, at their 100 S. Bailey Street location. Kiddos and parents can enjoy the movie alongside snacks and hot cocoa, plus fun with trains and bells on display. And, just like the characters of The Polar Express, you’re invited to wear your favorite holiday PJs for the journey. The evening starts at 6pm, and the movie runtime is 1 hour and 40 minutes. Best of all, admission is free for all ages. More details are available by calling (231) 627-2381 or visiting cheboyganlibrary.org. (P.S. That’s the same night as the downtown Cheboygan Adult Cocoa Crawl, so plan your calendar accordingly!)

