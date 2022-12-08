Read full article on original website
What Pa. bridges are in poor condition? See the local list
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 420 South/Wanamaker Avenue bridge that closed this week was one of thousands across the state of Pennsylvania listed in "poor" condition, data from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT shows.FHWA's database counts 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, and lists 3,112 in poor condition. For New Jersey, the FHWA lists 455 bridges as "poor" and for Delaware, 14 are listed as "poor."Of all the states in the nation, Pennsylvania had the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association. Only Iowa had more bridges rated as "poor."And across...
Pa. to get $10B in opioid settlement money
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $54.1 billion, with $2.2 billion coming directly to Pennsylvania.
proclaimerscv.com
Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks- Gov. Wolf Suggests $2,000 to Help Cost-of-Living Crisis
Pennsylvania has begun delivering the one-time additional property tax/rent payment or stimulus checks to eligible residents. If you haven’t received it already, take action fast because Pennsylvania’s deadline for bonus tax rebates is arriving. Governor Tom Wolf additionally asked Pennsylvanians who are eligible for the tax credit to...
bctv.org
Gov. Wolf Announces Pennsylvania Receiving $6.6 Million to Make Broadband Accessible for All
Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, these are the first funds to be awarded of the more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
WGAL
One-on-one interview with outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second – and final – term, and he sat down with News 8 to talk about his time in the state's top office. Wolf talks about the transition from the private sector to public office. Part 2. Wolf talks about...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Office of Veterans Affairs Awarded $2,000 Grant from the Veterans' Trust Fund
14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices will receive $200,000 in grants, and 34 charitable veteran service organizations will receive $1.15 million in grants from the Veterans' Trust Fund. The Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF) is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). Governor Tom Wolf said the...
Gas prices falling across nation and state, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more than others
Average gasoline prices are continuing to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago,...
Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis
Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Water bills are going up for some Pennsylvania American Water customers
The company reached a settlement on Thursday and said it is making over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.
erienewsnow.com
Youngkin schedules February special election in Virginia to fill Donald McEachin's seat
A special election in Virginia to replace the late Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last month, will take place in February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. The election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District will be held February 21, 2023, and candidates have until December 23 to declare their candidacy, according to an order signed by Youngkin, a Republican.
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
abc27.com
Department of Aging announces expansion of the ‘SHARE’ program
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced on Dec. 9, 2022, that its Shared Housing Program is expanding into five additional counties. The Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program (SHARE) is an affordable housing option that connects individuals seeking housing, with home hosts who have an extra room available. According to the Department of Aging, the payment of the house seekers can be in the form of rent, help around the house, or a combination of both. SHARE participants must be at least 18 years or older and one of the participants must be over 60.
Infection, patient falls cited as concerns in central PA hospitals. See safety grades
Here’s how central Pennsylvania hospitals performed in the latest safety ratings from watchdog group Leapfrog.
Pennsylvania Doctor Convicted For Prescribing Drugs Such As Fentanyl, Resulting In Death
SCRANTON, PA – Dr. Martin Evers, 64, of Pike County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on December 5, 2022, for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, according to the Department of Justice. Evers
wkok.com
Gov. Wolf Mum on $367,000 in Legal Expenses, Spotlight PA
HARRISBURG – Spotlight PA is reporting… Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same. But when it comes to his office’s legal bills, the outgoing Democratic governor is all talk and little substance.
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
