PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced on Dec. 9, 2022, that its Shared Housing Program is expanding into five additional counties. The Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program (SHARE) is an affordable housing option that connects individuals seeking housing, with home hosts who have an extra room available. According to the Department of Aging, the payment of the house seekers can be in the form of rent, help around the house, or a combination of both. SHARE participants must be at least 18 years or older and one of the participants must be over 60.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO