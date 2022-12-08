Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
Olde Mistick Village brings holiday cheer to shoppers
MYSTIC, Conn. — It’s the most wonderful time of year and Olde Mistick Village has been transformed into a winter wonderland to celebrate. "It’s very quaint. I love all the lights it really brings the holiday spirit in," said Brittany Buchanan of East Haven. "I love it...
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
connect-bridgeport.com
Main Street Restaurant Recently Ceases Operations
It appears that a Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August of 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located on Main Street in the former site that housed Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance. Department confirmed that they no longer have an account...
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
Masks recommended for some U.S. cities as ‘tripledemic’ surges, but is one coming to Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
Eyewitness News
Police look to identify man after stolen wallet leads to $3k worth of fraudulent card charges
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man after a wallet was stolen and its credit cards were used. It happened at the Target in Waterford on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m. The wallet was stolen from a victim while the victim shopped at the store, police...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate string of purse snatchings in New Haven County
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 13, including outraged parents in East Granby after guns were brought to school. A 90-year-old woman in Illinois finally gets a diploma. That's Dec. 13's Trending Now story. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: CT energy efficiency, inflation...
Eyewitness News
Three suspects in custody following robberies across New Haven County
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from three separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related and that shoppers were the suspects’ targets. It started with a Toyota Prius that...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Parents angry after child brings guns to class in East Granby
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 13, including outraged parents in East Granby after guns were brought to school. A 90-year-old woman in Illinois finally gets a diploma. That's Dec. 13's Trending Now story. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: CT energy efficiency, inflation...
This New Haven Eatery Serves Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In State, Report Says
A new ranking has determined which eatery in Connecticut serves the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals. Eat This, Not That published the report about the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals across all 50 states on Sunday, Dec. 4. Union League Cafe, a restaurant in New Haven, was named the best in Connecticut thanks to...
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
Eyewitness News
Consider this your yearly reminder to remove snow from the roof of your vehicle
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - It’s been on the books for about nine years, but police said it bears repeating. Departments around the state sought to remind drivers to clear snow and ice from the roofs of their vehicles. “We hope everyone enjoyed this seasons first snowfall,” said Middletown police....
Connecticut Department of Transportation hits the roads for Sunday evening snow
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season. And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever. “I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just […]
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
UC Daily Campus
“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns
The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
Burlington Man Busted For Crashing Truck, Having Pistol, Police Say
A Connecticut man who allegedly crashed his pickup truck and then walked home was also busted for having a pistol in the vehicle without a license. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 on Route 4 in Burlington. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers...
