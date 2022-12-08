ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, CT

Eyewitness News

Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Olde Mistick Village brings holiday cheer to shoppers

MYSTIC, Conn. — It’s the most wonderful time of year and Olde Mistick Village has been transformed into a winter wonderland to celebrate. "It’s very quaint. I love all the lights it really brings the holiday spirit in," said Brittany Buchanan of East Haven. "I love it...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Main Street Restaurant Recently Ceases Operations

It appears that a Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August of 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located on Main Street in the former site that housed Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance. Department confirmed that they no longer have an account...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Three suspects in custody following robberies across New Haven County

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from three separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related and that shoppers were the suspects’ targets. It started with a Toyota Prius that...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Parents angry after child brings guns to class in East Granby

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 13, including outraged parents in East Granby after guns were brought to school. A 90-year-old woman in Illinois finally gets a diploma. That's Dec. 13's Trending Now story. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: CT energy efficiency, inflation...
EAST GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
HARTFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns

The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
COVENTRY, CT

