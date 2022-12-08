Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
AZFamily
Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe found safe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Tempe on Monday afternoon. Officers say around 4:30 p.m., Joseph Turner got off the bus near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive, just south of Southern Avenue. He didn’t go home and was reported missing. However, police confirmed that just before 8 p.m., Turner was found safe.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight” between his girlfriend and another worker. On Dec. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., a Jack in the Box employee reportedly told police she was working near 19th Avenue and Bell Road when another 22-year-old employee told her to take out the trash, and they began arguing. Police say the woman felt intimidated by 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, a fellow employee and boyfriend of the 22-year-old worker. The woman went home and told her boyfriend, 29-year-old Christopher Candia, about the argument and claimed Ramirez pushed her, investigators said. Court documents say Candia drove his girlfriend back to work to confront Ramirez, so they could “handle it and talk outside.”
AZFamily
Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mother gets new home from Habitat Humanity, First Things First Foundation
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Argument between two employees sparked shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. A man is accused of shooting...
AZFamily
Person detained after shots fired during foot chase involving police in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a person has been detained after officers were involved in a foot chase where shots were fired in downtown Phoenix Sunday night. Officers were in the area of 1st Street and Roosevelt around 8:30 p.m. when they were reportedly approached by a man, believed to be armed with a gun, who asked a question and walked away. When officers finished the call they initially responded to, they went to find the man. When they tried to speak with him, he reportedly ran away.
AZFamily
Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
AZFamily
LIVE: Adoptive mother arrested in connection to Jesse Wilson death investigation
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The Buckeye Police Dept. says Crystal Wilson, the adoptive mother of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson has been arrested in connection to the young boy’s death. Wilson went missing in 2016 and his remains were found nearly two years later. Wilson was reported missing from...
Arrest made in murder of popular Mesa business owner
Police say a suspect has been taken into custody in the Tuesday murder of a popular Mesa business owner.
AZFamily
Man killed in alleged road rage shooting in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives in Apache Junction are investigating an apparent road rage incident that ended in a deadly shooting Sunday night. Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another driver while on the U.S. 60 shortly after 8 p.m. Both vehicles exited the freeway at Tomahawk Road and stopped near 21st Avenue and Vista Road, where Toro reportedly tried to confront the other driver. Toro was shot once, rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
AZFamily
Gilbert Town Council set to vote on industrial park rezoning
The holiday season is a great way to score a deal so On Your Side looks at the best ways to save. Over $300 worth of donations that were supposed to go to underprivileged children this Christmas was stolen from them this weekend. Fire crews battle large fire at Mesa...
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
AZFamily
Man dead, woman hospitalized, another man arrested after head-on in Phoenix early Sunday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead, another in jail, and a woman is in the hospital after an early morning crash in northwest Phoenix on Sunday. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue. Officers found a man, later identified as one of the drivers involved, with serious injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
AZFamily
At least 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on SR-51 in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A wrong-way crash closed part of State Route 51 in central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the SR-51 when it crash into another car near McDowell Road around 2 a.m. Video from the scene showed an SUV with front-end damage that had spun out.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
Comments / 1