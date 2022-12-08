ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta shares story of meeting Liver King amid steroid scandal: “Guy must not have showered all year”

By Josh Evanoff
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 282 Results: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 282 event is co-headlined by a lightweight matchup featuring fan favorite Paddy Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon. Pimblett (19-3 MMA) has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2021. During that stretch ‘The Baddy’ has scored stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White says fight fixing is a “huge concern” for UFC amid betting investigation

Dana White says fight fixing is now a huge concern for the UFC. Last month, a fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke was deemed suspicious and it brought an investigation into the fight. The betting line changed drastically in the hours before the bout took place. Right away, it was clear Minner was not healthy as he threw a kick and grimaced and pain, and lost by TKO in under a minute.
NEVADA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul slams Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282

Jake Paul has slammed Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282. UFC 282 took place this past Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The lightweight co-main event featured Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA). It was a controversial unanimous decision win for ‘The Baddy’ that has everyone talking. With the win, the Brit remains undefeated in the UFC.
PARADISE, NV
bjpenndotcom

Glover Teixeira reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Glover Teixeira has thanked the universe after being awarded the next shot at the vacant light heavyweight title in Brazil at UFC 283 next month. Teixeira was in attendance this past weekend at UFC 282, which saw Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev go toe-to-toe in the main event for his former light heavyweight championship. Having been promised to face the winner, Teixeira was eager to sit cageside to get a closer glimpse at the man who he would challenge next.
bjpenndotcom

Jamahal Hill reveals Anthony Smith will help him train for Glover Teixeira fight at UFC 283: “All the credit goes to him”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill will be bringing an interesting name into his training camp. ‘Sweet Dreams’ has been out of action since a knockout victory over Thiago Santos in August. Following that win, Hill was scheduled to face Anthony Smith in March. The pair were expected to headline a Fight Night main event, but that will no longer happen.
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje accuses Dave Portnoy of slander following claims that he was hanging out with “warlord” Ramzan Kadyrov

Justin Gaethje has gone after Barstool’s Dave Portnoy after it was claimed that he visited Chechnya at the invitation of Ramzan Kadyrov. The presence of Dave Portnoy as a fan of both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann has rubbed some people the wrong way. However, it’s nothing in comparison to the impact Ramzan Kadyrov has had on mixed martial arts.
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett reacts to criticism over his UFC 282 win against Jared Gordon: “It’s annoying me a lot”

Paddy Pimblett is aware of the criticism following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon and he’s responded. Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout went the distance and Pimblett earned scores of 29-28 from all three judges at Octagon side. The general consensus is that the judges got this one wrong. Of the 24 media members who sent in their score totals to MMADecisions.com, only one had Pimblett winning the fight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik demolishes Chris Daukaus at UFC 282

A heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus served as one of the featured prelims for tonight’s UFC 282 event. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes in his two most previous Octagon appearances.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 282 Results: Dricus du Plessis stops Darren Till (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a middleweight matchup between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis. Till (18-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most recent Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy