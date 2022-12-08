Read full article on original website
Iowa man dies after his truck crashes into tractor-trailer
BOONE, Iowa — An Ogden man is dead after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer. It happened Monday around 5:30 p.m., just east of Boone on Highway 30. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 34-year-old Brian Allen Lage, of Ogden, was driving a pickup truck when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Edward B. Adams, of Pleasant Hill.
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
Des Moines police investigate homicide after discovering deceased woman at a home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a deceased woman at a home on Monday. Police say patrol officers conducted a requested welfare check on two people who live at a rental home on the 1600 block of East Glenwood Drive at approximately 10:27 a.m. on Monday. Officers located a deceased woman in the home.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in the Drake neighborhood, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in the Drake neighborhood Saturday evening, Des Moines police said in a statement. Police responded to reports of gunfire at 2314 University Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening. When officers arrived at...
Adair woman injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County
(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.
Iowa man arrested on stalking charges after allegedly placing Air Tags on woman's car
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Clive man is accused of stalking after allegedly placing Air Tags on a woman's car. Court documents say Carl Shawver used Apple Air Tags to keep track of a woman he referred to as his wife, even though the two never had a relationship.
Ankeny mom says video shows son’s brutal assault
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
Iowa woman hurt in early morning house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is in the hospital following an early morning house fire in Polk County. It happened near the intersection of NW 43rd Place and NW Second Street just after 5:30 Saturday morning. The Polk County Sherriff's Office says the house was fully engulfed in...
Man severely injured in dog attack, West Des Moines police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 27-year-old man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by two pit bulls outside an apartment complex in West Des Moines Thursday afternoon, according to West Des Moines police. The victim was unconscious and still being attacked by the dogs when officers...
DMPD officer placed on administrative leave following arrest
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on two misdemeanor criminal charges. According to Des Moines police, Angel Perez, a five-year veteran on the force, was arrested on Sunday. Perez has been charged with OWI and possession of...
Grundy County man charged in 2021 death
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with first-degree murder in the2021 death of a Reinbeck woman. Kevin Lee Halladey, 41, was arrested at Iowa State Penitentiary on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Marie Jeys. Halladey was transported back to Grundy County where he had his initial appearance.
Police respond to bomb threat at Waukee Elementary School
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police investigated a bomb threat that was reported at Waukee Elementary School Friday. A police search of the building revealed no unusual or suspicious items. Police cleared the building. All students were loaded on buses and transported elsewhere before going home for the day. All parents...
Jasper County expands program using reserve deputies as paramedics
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Throughout the last year, KCCI investigates has uncovered the struggles that Iowa's emergency medical services face in our seriesEssential: Iowa's EMS Emergency. In Iowa, EMS is not essential, meaning there's no guarantee an ambulance will show up. Sixteen departments have closed since the start of...
Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
Roland-Story teen pleads guilty to assault in juvenile court
STORY CITY, Iowa — A Roland-Story student and state champion wrestler charged with assaulting another student is taking a plea deal in juvenile court. Kade Blume, a Roland-Story High School student, was originally charged in adult court. Story County investigators say that earlier this year, Blume stripped the clothes...
Des Moines City Council approves $500,000 to evaluate office space
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, the Des Moines City Council approved a $500,000 study to evaluate its office space. The study is part of the city's goal to move its workers under one roof. In September, the City Council approved a $40 million deal to buy the former...
