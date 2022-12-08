ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Single-family residence in Westhampton sells for $435,000

Travis Deschaine and Elaina Paquette bought the property at 34 Main Road, Westhampton, from J Cole Lt Elizabeth on Nov. 17, 2022. The $435,000 purchase price works out to $180 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 92,347 square-foot lot.
WESTHAMPTON, MA
Holyoke restoration of Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in worthy investment for future generations (Editorial)

Can Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in Holyoke be revived and preserved for future generations? The city of Holyoke is determined to make it happen. A $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will support the first phase of a restoration project aimed at giving Holyoke residents and visitors a chance to best experience an important part of the Paper City’s culture. The site turns 100 years old in 1923, and time has taken a toll on the tower in particular.
HOLYOKE, MA
Chicopee Pacific Packaging Co. sets major expansion

CHICOPEE — A family business is planning to expand its location in one of the city’s industrial parks by about one-third. Pacific Packaging Products Inc., which develops and supplies businesses with all types of packaging materials, received approval to build an about 31,470-square-foot addition and add two loading docks to the building.
CHICOPEE, MA
Single-family residence sells for $950,000 in Westfield

Christopher Oneill and Lita Chartrand bought the property at 29 Camelot Lane, Westfield, from Leslie C Blahut and Anna Blahut on Nov. 14, 2022, for $950,000 which works out to $171 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. These...
WESTFIELD, MA
Single-family residence in Ludlow sells for $435,000

John Reilly acquired the property at 62 Isabel Lane, Ludlow, from Xiaoli Li on Nov. 17, 2022, for $435,000 which represents a price per square foot of $142. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:
LUDLOW, MA
Sale closed in Amherst: $500,000 for a four-bedroom home

William Colwell and Melissa Colwell acquired the property at 435 Pine Street, Amherst, from Christopher E Overtree and Heidi Zahra haghighi on Nov. 15, 2022, for $500,000 which represents a price per square foot of $274. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
Three-bedroom home sells for $536,000 in Easthampton

James Clifford and Rachel Aierstuck acquired the property at 41 Meadowbrook Drive, Easthampton, from Chappuis Ft Kaufman on Nov. 16, 2022, for $536,000 which represents a price per square foot of $311. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 4.8-acre lot. These nearby houses...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Detached house in Northampton sells for $522,680

Amelie Hastie acquired the property at 18 Hampden Street, Northampton, from Katharine Arata on Nov. 14, 2022, for $522,680 which works out to $373 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 12,998 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Single-family residence in Boylston sells for $750,000

Joseph Brava and Melissa Brava bought the property at 590 Linden Street, Boylston, from D Baird Ft C on Nov. 17, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $240. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional...
BOYLSTON, MA
Condominium sells for $880,000 in Westborough

Dharmesh Parikh and Bhavana Parikh bought the property at 42 Simeon Howard Way, Westborough, from Chetan Loke and Shilpa Kochavara on Nov. 14, 2022, for $880,000 which represents a price per square foot of $354. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In September 2022, a 2,090-square-foot unit on Simeon...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Springfield, MA
