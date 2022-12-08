Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Holyoke City Council lowers property tax rates; homeowners still face paying more for fiscal 2023
HOLYOKE – The City Council, in a 7-6 vote, set new tax rates for all property classifications on Monday night. Still, despite lower rates, homeowners will face paying more in 2023 because of rising property values. Residential property owners will pay $18.78 per $1,000 in valuation, while commercial-industrial property...
Worcester renters bear larger burden of rising housing costs, report says
It’s no secret that Worcester, like the rest of Massachusetts and the country, is seeing rising housing costs, but for renters, who make up the majority of the city’s residents, those struggles are even higher. A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau revealed that between...
Committee recommends long-term protection of Holyoke’s Whiting Street Reservoir
HOLYOKE — The Whiting Street Reservoir Study Committee released a final report in November that said the reservoir should be used as a place for passive recreation into the future while remaining a potential water source for the city. The City Council formed the committee in 2019 after it...
Spring Park Properties Inc. receives approval to build 24 units of housing on Oakland Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Michael Lemelin, property manager of Spring Park Properties Inc., has received approval from City Council to build a new residential property consisting of three buildings, each with eight housing units, on the land located at 291 Oakland St. The property will include 24 garages. Each housing unit...
ATM shutoff leaves marijuana retailers in Pioneer Valley scrambling, customers paying with cash
Some processors last week cut off the cashless ATM transactions marijuana retailers nationwide use to accept bank cards and workaround bank and credit-card companies’ reluctance to do business with a product that’s still federally illegal. “The terminals just stopped working,” said Volkan Polatol, an owner of Dreamer Cannabis...
Single-family residence in Westhampton sells for $435,000
Travis Deschaine and Elaina Paquette bought the property at 34 Main Road, Westhampton, from J Cole Lt Elizabeth on Nov. 17, 2022. The $435,000 purchase price works out to $180 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 92,347 square-foot lot.
Westfield school board debates plan to move Fort Meadow preschool program
WESTFIELD — School Committee members debated moving the Fort Meadow Early Childhood Education program in its entirety to the Head Start building at 290 Southampton Road, beginning in the fall of 2024, during a special meeting Dec. 5. At the previous regular meeting on Nov. 19, Mayor Michael McCabe...
Holyoke restoration of Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in worthy investment for future generations (Editorial)
Can Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower in Holyoke be revived and preserved for future generations? The city of Holyoke is determined to make it happen. A $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will support the first phase of a restoration project aimed at giving Holyoke residents and visitors a chance to best experience an important part of the Paper City’s culture. The site turns 100 years old in 1923, and time has taken a toll on the tower in particular.
Chicopee Pacific Packaging Co. sets major expansion
CHICOPEE — A family business is planning to expand its location in one of the city’s industrial parks by about one-third. Pacific Packaging Products Inc., which develops and supplies businesses with all types of packaging materials, received approval to build an about 31,470-square-foot addition and add two loading docks to the building.
MassLive.com
Single-family residence sells for $950,000 in Westfield
Christopher Oneill and Lita Chartrand bought the property at 29 Camelot Lane, Westfield, from Leslie C Blahut and Anna Blahut on Nov. 14, 2022, for $950,000 which works out to $171 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. These...
Single-family residence in Ludlow sells for $435,000
John Reilly acquired the property at 62 Isabel Lane, Ludlow, from Xiaoli Li on Nov. 17, 2022, for $435,000 which represents a price per square foot of $142. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Dec. 4-10
A house in Sterling that sold for $119,900 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 123 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $414,886. The average price per square foot was $248.
Sale closed in Amherst: $500,000 for a four-bedroom home
William Colwell and Melissa Colwell acquired the property at 435 Pine Street, Amherst, from Christopher E Overtree and Heidi Zahra haghighi on Nov. 15, 2022, for $500,000 which represents a price per square foot of $274. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $536,000 in Easthampton
James Clifford and Rachel Aierstuck acquired the property at 41 Meadowbrook Drive, Easthampton, from Chappuis Ft Kaufman on Nov. 16, 2022, for $536,000 which represents a price per square foot of $311. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 4.8-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Sale closed in Longmeadow: $750,000 for a five-bedroom home
Lian Bai and Wei Chen acquired the property at 86 Greenmeadow Drive, Longmeadow, from Baiqing Li and Mei Han on Nov. 15, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $229 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Detached house in Northampton sells for $522,680
Amelie Hastie acquired the property at 18 Hampden Street, Northampton, from Katharine Arata on Nov. 14, 2022, for $522,680 which works out to $373 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 12,998 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Feds hire consultant to look at dredging 2 clogged Congamond Lake outlets
SOUTHWICK — The Lake Management Committee said last week that the Natural Resources and Conservation Service has signed a contract with a consultant to explore the costs and processes needed to dredge Great Brook and Canal Brook. Committee Chair Dick Grannells told the rest of the committee on Dec....
Single-family residence in Boylston sells for $750,000
Joseph Brava and Melissa Brava bought the property at 590 Linden Street, Boylston, from D Baird Ft C on Nov. 17, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $240. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional...
Condominium sells for $880,000 in Westborough
Dharmesh Parikh and Bhavana Parikh bought the property at 42 Simeon Howard Way, Westborough, from Chetan Loke and Shilpa Kochavara on Nov. 14, 2022, for $880,000 which represents a price per square foot of $354. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In September 2022, a 2,090-square-foot unit on Simeon...
Signage effort will start with 2 parks in Westfield, may expand city-wide
WESTFIELD — An effort to improve signage at city parks will start with Women’s Temperance Park and Barbara Swords Park, a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Commission said last week. Members of the signage subcommittee said at a Dec. 7 meeting that they are going to have...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0