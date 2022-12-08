ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, OH

Port Washington to seek funding for sidewalk project

By The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

Port Washington Village Council

Tuesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Authorized Mayor Tom Gardner to prepare and submit an application for TAP funds for a sidewalk project.

DISCUSSION: Erin Wright from Thrasher Engineering will attend the next meeting to update council on the sidewalk effort. Wright also indicated that support letters are needed for this project. Anyone, whether a business or individual resident, wishing to submit a support letter be appreciated. Email letters to portwashington.fiscalofficer@yahoo.com , or call Gardner at 330-340-7551.

OTHER ACTION :

  • Approved a lot split for resident Carol Starcher.
  • Will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 to close the books for the year.

FOR YOUR INFO :

  • Heard that the property at 113 N. High will be reappraised before the end of the month. Once the appraisal is complete, the property will be up for bid. This property was acquired through a sheriff's sale. The village tried to sell the vacant home but no bids met the required value. The village demolished the home and cleaned up the lot. The lot will need to sell for no less than the appraised value as required by the state.
  • Reminded residents that Santa will be at the Delaware Fire Department from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18.

UP NEXT: Will meet Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., in the mayor's office.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Port Washington to seek funding for sidewalk project

