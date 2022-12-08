ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix

November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Ultimate Classic Rock

35 Years Ago: Why Foreigner Went Soft With ‘Inside Information’

When Foreigner's sixth studio album, Inside Information, arrived on Dec. 7, 1987, it further drove a wedge between the band's two creative forces. Ballads had become a big part of Foreigner’s ongoing chart success in the ‘80s, beginning with "Waiting for a Girl Like You" on 1981’s Foreigner 4 and continuing through the massive success of "I Want to Know What Love Is," which spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1985.
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Concert for George Bids an Emotional Goodbye

Paul McCartney was struggling as friends and family gathered to pay musical tribute to bandmate George Harrison a year after his death – and not just with his emotions. "Paul had to admit that he didn't know 'All Things Must Pass,' and that was an awful thing to confront," fellow performer Eric Clapton told Rolling Stone in 2003. "It was huge humble-pie stuff for Paul to be among these people who he may have thought had a better relationship with George than he did. But I believe Paul missed George as much as — if not more than — anybody."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Revisiting Christine McVie’s Final Show

The rock world suffered a devastating loss with the death of Fleetwood Mac songbird Christine McVie on Nov. 30, 2022. The 79-year-old singer and pianist left behind a towering legacy of heartrending songs and era-defining hits — and when she died, so did the prospect of Fleetwood Mac's most popular lineup taking the stage together again.
Ultimate Classic Rock

25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’

Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend

Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's passing at her London home was confirmed on Wednesday by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar Reflects on ‘MTV Effect’ Around ‘Three Lock Box’

Sammy Hagar recently discussed how the "MTV Effect" had reached full swing and changed his career by the time he released his 1982 album Three Lock Box. The Red Rocker's seventh solo LP boasted the hit single "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy," which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the best placement of his solo career. But this new level of success also came with its fair share of complications.
Vibe

Jim Jones Gets In The Holiday Spirit With ‘VL: 12 Days Of Xmas’ Album

Season’s greetings from Jim Jones and his third Christmas album release VL: 12 Days of Xmas! The 18-track LP follows his previous holiday projects A Dipset Xmas and A Tribute To Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps. This time, the Harlemite has teamed up with a new batch of New York emcees and personalities, including comedian Rayy Rayy who recently signed to Jones’ Vampire Life label a.k.a VampLife. More from VIBE.comJim Jones Reveals Why He Feels New York Rap Is In "Last Place"Chris Brown Drops Two Music Videos For New Christmas SongsSevyn Streeter Gets In The Holiday Spirit With "The Christmas Song" Video VL:...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

