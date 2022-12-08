Read full article on original website
Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed new gun safety legislation ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags in Connecticut will be lowered to half staff on Wednesday to mark 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in remembrance of the 20 children and six adults who were killed in Newtown.
The properties are located across 16 towns and cities, with the purpose of putting them back into productive use.
As the tenth anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown approaches later this week, Governor Ned Lamont is saying that not enough has been done to prevent tragedy like the one that occurred on December 14, 2012, and he is calling on federal and state lawmakers to take long-needed and overdue actions on gun violence prevention.
When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ringing in the start of the new year, more than a dozen new laws will take effect in Connecticut from the erasure of thousands of cannabis convictions to a new highway use tax on heavy trucks and pay raises for state lawmakers.
Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes. The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports. Connecticut's strong schools help contribute …
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
I spent this past weekend at a family wedding in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and we were introduced as "The cousins from Connecticut". It's funny what people say when they find out you live here. Being in Allentown, obviously I had Billy Joel in my brain, yet I didn't ask anyone if...
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Commissioner Angel Quiros said corrections staff who his agency finds abused a COVID hotel program will face criminal charges.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are affordable housing units built in towns across Connecticut, often amid controversy and despite some public outcry. The arguments against affordable housing often center around a town’s right to self-determination, to define the look, feel and character of...
The rebate was $250 per child, for up to three children per family. Some $35 million dollars remains in the fund. Deputy DRS Commissioner John Biello said all the checks have now been sent out.
Porch piracy ranks high in two Connecticut cities, with delivery thefts in New Haven and Hartford ranking forth worst in the entire country.
There have been no COVID related deaths over the past seven days.
The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
(December 10, 2022) —A quick note about a recent scam that Eversource customers have been reporting; if you receive a robocall claiming to be from Eversource that says your power is about to be shut off, don’t listen! Eversource confirmed its customers have reported receiving fraudulent calls claiming their power was going to be shut off within hours or even minutes of receiving a call. Eversource is recommending that if you receive this kind of call report it to the police.
Heating aid grants for many families will increase this winter but Republicans say the effort doesn't go far enough.
