Connecticut State

Flags directed to half-staff as state prepares to mark 10 years since Sandy Hook shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags in Connecticut will be lowered to half staff on Wednesday to mark 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in remembrance of the 20 children and six adults who were killed in Newtown.
Governor Lamont Says More Actions Need To Be Taken To Prevent Mass Shootings and Gun Violence

As the tenth anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown approaches later this week, Governor Ned Lamont is saying that not enough has been done to prevent tragedy like the one that occurred on December 14, 2012, and he is calling on federal and state lawmakers to take long-needed and overdue actions on gun violence prevention.
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
Why everyone in CT should care about affordable housing and 8-30g

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are affordable housing units built in towns across Connecticut, often amid controversy and despite some public outcry. The arguments against affordable housing often center around a town’s right to self-determination, to define the look, feel and character of...
$675 Direct Payments Could Be Given To Residents In New Jersey

The Caregiver’s Assistance Act (A-1802/S-2021) is a piece of legislation currently being considered by state lawmakers in New Jersey. If passed, the Act would provide a relief payment to families who support older loved ones through a refundable tax credit worth up to $675. State lawmakers are currently considering...
Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
Update on Energy Scams, Fuel Assistance, and DEEP Recreational Trails

(December 10, 2022) —A quick note about a recent scam that Eversource customers have been reporting; if you receive a robocall claiming to be from Eversource that says your power is about to be shut off, don’t listen! Eversource confirmed its customers have reported receiving fraudulent calls claiming their power was going to be shut off within hours or even minutes of receiving a call. Eversource is recommending that if you receive this kind of call report it to the police.
