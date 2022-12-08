ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

FOX 43

Lancaster County EMS collects toys for children in need

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kids in Lancaster County will have a brighter holiday season, all thanks to Toys for Tots donations. Today, Northwest EMS in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, loaded up all the toys collected this year. Businesses and people alike across northern Lancaster County donated the new and unwrapped...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County mobile home park embracing the Christmas season

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — The holiday festivities are in full swing in south central Pennsylvania. One family is lighting up their entire mobile home park with Christmas lights for the holiday season. Giant inflatables and thousands of lights are bringing holiday cheer to the Wrightsville neighborhood. The light show, which...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Christmas on Fourth Street street brightens the holiday season

LEBANON, Pa. — Fourth Street in Lebanon was full of holiday cheer Sunday night, with children laughing and people passing by Lebanon natives Dean and Deb Willeman’s home. The light display dean has built up over the years decks the neighborhood in holiday style, as it has been for nearly four decades.
LEBANON, PA
iheart.com

Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families

>Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families. (Dauphin County, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police is thanking everyone who came out in support of the annual Cops, Cars, Coffee, and K9s Christmas Drive Sunday. The event was held at Colonial Park Mall in spite of the weather. The State FOP teamed up with Lower Paxton Township Police to collect toys and food. All of the items collected will be donated to families of officers who were killed or injured in the line of duty.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Grumpy Ole Grinch to visit The Curious Little Playhouse

HANOVER, Pa. — Underneath the costume, the Grumpy Ole Grinch is anything but sour. The actor, who got their start in York, says performing as the Grinch has allowed them a unique way to make people smile. "I watched and I watched and I watched the movie, and I...
HANOVER, PA
FOX 43

Goodwill Fire Company hosts its annual Hanukkah celebration

YORK, Pa. — This weekend, the Goodwill Fire Company in York began hosting its annual Hanukkah celebration. The event put on a lighting of the Menorah demonstration, along with food and games for attendees to get into the holiday spirit. Organizers say it was a great day to show...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Mut-Try Restaurants in Lititz Pennsylvania

- Whether you are looking for a great place to eat for lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, there are many restaurants in Lititz, Pennsylvania, that are worth a visit. Here are a few of the best to try out when in town. Tomato Pie Cafe in Lititz PA. Located...
LITITZ, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

