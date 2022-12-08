Read full article on original website
Lancaster County EMS collects toys for children in need
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kids in Lancaster County will have a brighter holiday season, all thanks to Toys for Tots donations. Today, Northwest EMS in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, loaded up all the toys collected this year. Businesses and people alike across northern Lancaster County donated the new and unwrapped...
York County mobile home park embracing the Christmas season
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — The holiday festivities are in full swing in south central Pennsylvania. One family is lighting up their entire mobile home park with Christmas lights for the holiday season. Giant inflatables and thousands of lights are bringing holiday cheer to the Wrightsville neighborhood. The light show, which...
Rough Red Kettle Campaign as Salvation Army sees dip in donations
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It’s crunch time for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, with less than two weeks left to go. Even though it’s supposed to be a time of giving – donations have seemingly taken a dip this year. “We're about 15% behind...
York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause. It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township...
Lancaster County Secret Santa allows children to buy gifts for loved ones
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In Columbia, kids, without the help of their parents, were given the chance to shop for their loved ones at a Secret Santa event held at the Columbia United Methodist Church. All items available for purchase were donated to the event and on average cost...
Christmas on Fourth Street street brightens the holiday season
LEBANON, Pa. — Fourth Street in Lebanon was full of holiday cheer Sunday night, with children laughing and people passing by Lebanon natives Dean and Deb Willeman’s home. The light display dean has built up over the years decks the neighborhood in holiday style, as it has been for nearly four decades.
Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families
>Dauphin County Christmas Drive For Police Families. (Dauphin County, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police is thanking everyone who came out in support of the annual Cops, Cars, Coffee, and K9s Christmas Drive Sunday. The event was held at Colonial Park Mall in spite of the weather. The State FOP teamed up with Lower Paxton Township Police to collect toys and food. All of the items collected will be donated to families of officers who were killed or injured in the line of duty.
Spreading holiday cheer: group of friends in York tip waitress $1,300
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Taking inspiration from social media, a group of friends in York County decided to spread some holiday cheer to a local waitress. Jamie Carmen and a group of friends went to the Stonybrook Family Restaurant on Saturday, where he gave the waitress a $1,300 tip.
Annual 'Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s' event held in Dauphin County
Annual 'Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s' event held in Dauphin County. Annual ‘Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s’ event held in …. Annual 'Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s' event held in Dauphin County. Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …
Appalachian Brewing Company's Kegnogg Jog 5K takes participants on a chilly run for a cause
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — In Adams County, people put on their best holiday outfits to take part in Appalachian Brewing Company Gettysburg Gateway's annual "Kegnogg Jog 5K." Along with the race, participating runners were given a swag bag filled with goodies and two celebratory beers after completing their run.
Lancaster County organizations partner to spread warmth this holiday season
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There is an effort to keep Lancaster County folks warm happening. Blue Ridge Communications in Ephrata is spreading the warmth with a blanket distribution. Officials with Blue Ridge and several local organizations were handing out blankets to people who need them on Thursday at the...
Grumpy Ole Grinch to visit The Curious Little Playhouse
HANOVER, Pa. — Underneath the costume, the Grumpy Ole Grinch is anything but sour. The actor, who got their start in York, says performing as the Grinch has allowed them a unique way to make people smile. "I watched and I watched and I watched the movie, and I...
Goodwill Fire Company hosts its annual Hanukkah celebration
YORK, Pa. — This weekend, the Goodwill Fire Company in York began hosting its annual Hanukkah celebration. The event put on a lighting of the Menorah demonstration, along with food and games for attendees to get into the holiday spirit. Organizers say it was a great day to show...
Harrisburg woman has made it her mission to get thousands of new coats to children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Friday is the final day of our 28th annual Coats for Kids telethon, which is raising money to buy new coats for children who need them. Go here to make a donation. The money you donate goes to the Salvation Army closest to where you live.
Pennsylvania Farm Show goes cash-free for parking payments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The parking areas at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center have gone cash free, the Farm Show announced. Oh, you'll still need to pay to park -- but you'll have to pay the $15 parking fee with your credit or debit card, the Farm Show said.
Nearly 40-year old diner packs its bags to Harrisburg due to I-83 Capital Beltway Redesign Project
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The landmark East Shore Diner in Harrisburg has found a new home on the west shore. On Monday, the diner was loaded on a trailer from its Harrisburg location, off South Cameron Street, and transported across the river, to its new site in Mechanicsburg. The nearly...
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Gettysburg, Adams County name Chamber Volunteer of the Year | On The Bright Side
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Before even stepping foot inside Heather Laughman’s Lake Meade home, visitors get a sense of the kind of person she is. On the porch you'll find a cooler filled up to the brim with water and goodies, along with a sign encouraging everyone to dig in.
Wayward deer crashes through front window of Gettysburg restaurant
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg restaurant got a surprising visit from a runaway deer Tuesday morning. The wayward deer crashed through the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill on the first block of Baltimore Street at about 8:45 a.m., the owners of the restaurant told FOX43.
Top 5 Mut-Try Restaurants in Lititz Pennsylvania
- Whether you are looking for a great place to eat for lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, there are many restaurants in Lititz, Pennsylvania, that are worth a visit. Here are a few of the best to try out when in town. Tomato Pie Cafe in Lititz PA. Located...
