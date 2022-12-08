ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Former Twitter employees have filed another lawsuit against the company, saying it laid off an unfair share of women workers

By Sam Tabahriti,Lakshmi Varanasi
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oVEH_0jcO4xug00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqTlu_0jcO4xug00
Elon Musk.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

  • Elon Musk cut over half the company's workforce since he took over in late October.
  • Former employees have since filed lawsuits against Twitter accusing it of various unfair practices.
  • Shannon Liss-Riordan, the lawyer representing the employees, said "Musk isn't above the law."

Two former Twitter employees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, accusing it of gender discrimination .

The lawsuit — filed in San Francisco Federal Court — alleges that Musk's new policies had a "disproportionate impact" on women. According to data analyzed in the lawsuit, Twitter laid off 57% of the its female employees and only 47% of its male employees. Within that, 63% of women in engineering roles were laid off compared to only 48% of men in similar roles, according to the lawsuit's data analysis.

This is one among several lawsuits former employees have filed against Twitter since Elon Musk took ownership on October 27 , and eliminated more than half the company's workforce.

Other class-action suits address Twitter's violations of the California WARN Act, which requires employers to provide significant advance notice to employees before conducting mass layoffs. Former employees argue that Twitter provided them with less than the required 60-day notice and docked months of severance pay.

Another suit argues that Twitter discriminated against disabled workers by requiring them to come into the office without providing reasonable accommodation – a mandate by the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor attorney representing some of Twitter's employees, held a press conference in San Francisco on Thursday ahead of the court hearing for a class-action suit filed by five former employees who alleged that Twitter did not provide adequate notice before its mass layoffs.

The hearing specifically focused on an emergency motion requiring Twitter to inform all employees of their rights before distributing severance agreements. Liss-Riordan noted that she had also filed a similar suit against Tesla over its layoffs in June 2022.

Four plaintiffs from the lawsuits being represented by Liss-Riordan also spoke at the conference. Many of them expressed their support for former colleagues with families or those who couldn't risk appearing at the conference.

Dmitry Borodaenko, a former engineering manager at Twitter, is the lead plaintiff in the case against Twitter's discrimination of employees with disabilities. He said that as a former cancer survivor, contracting a virus like COVID-19 was a "life or death situation." He needed to work from home in order to avoid health-related risks, but Musk's new policies made that almost impossible .

Emmanuel "Manu" Cornet, a former engineer known for his satirical cartoons , told Insider after the press conference that "the only thing I really want from this is to send support signals towards people who may be in similar situations."

The most prevailing sentiment among the speakers was a disapproval of Musk himself. Many pointed out that Musk appeared to believe there were no legal ramifications for how he treated workers.

"You get these multi billionaires who think they're above the law. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world," Liss-Riordan said towards the end of the conference. "It's really important that the laws in our country are enforced, so that multimillionaires and other companies recognize they have an obligation to workers."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Melissa Pilalas
4d ago

Were the other employees there longer? Were the ones that kept the job willing to (gasp) work? waste of the courts time...

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Business Insider

A former Twitter employee who is a cancer survivor is suing the company after Elon Musk targeted remote work, claiming the abrupt policy change was discriminatory

A former Twitter employee with a disability has mounted a class action suit against the company. The ex-employee claimed Elon Musk's U-turn on the company's remote work policy was discriminatory. In the lawsuit, he also claimed that promises that were made when Musk bought Twitter were not kept. An engineer...
Business Insider

Business Insider

774K+
Followers
46K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy