Read full article on original website
Related
House Republican who attended his gay son's wedding voted against the same-sex marriage protection bill for a 2nd time
Rep. Glenn Thompson, carrying copies of his statement on the bill, said his gay son knows that his views on "constitutional rights" are "paramount."
Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage
WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? The justices’ unanimous conclusion was — yes, it does — and it felled not only Virginia’s law, but similar laws in 15 other states.
KSAT 12
Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
BBC
Respect for Marriage Act: Why interracial marriage is also in the bill
The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark same-sex marriage protection bill that is being billed as a major breakthrough for LGBT couples. The Respect for Marriage Act already passed the Senate with a 61-36 vote last week. It now heads to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
What does the same-sex marriage bill actually do? What to know after Senate passed it
The legislation’s passage marks a significant step in the decadeslong fight for marriage equality.
Progressives grumble as Respect for Marriage Act advances: ‘I hate the Senate bill’
The Respect for Marriage Act, lauded by Schumer as a "momentous step" for LGBTQ rights, is getting criticism from some of the left for not going far enough.
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
US News and World Report
House Approves Same-Sex Marriage Bill, Sending it to Biden’s Desk
The House approved a landmark bill on Thursday to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, clearing its final hurdle in Congress before heading to the desk of President Joe Biden for his signature. “Sending this bill to the president’s desk sends a powerful message that love is love,...
Vox
What the Respect for Marriage Act actually does
Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. Congress has officially passed historic protections for same-sex marriage, establishing a critical safeguard if the Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 decision guaranteeing this right.
How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage
Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief […]
House passes ‘Respect for Marriage Act’; all Arkansas representatives vote against it
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass historic legislation to provide federal safeguards for same-sex and interracial marriages.
Senate votes to pass Respect for Marriage Act
The Senate has voted to codify same-sex and interracial marriage by the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill will now head to the House for a final vote as early as next week and then will await President Biden’s signature. NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports. Nov. 30, 2022.
House passes marriage equality bill with religious freedom protections. How did Utah GOP congressmen vote?
The House passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill includes religious liberty protections. Three Utah Republican congressmen voted for the law.
Tennessee senators, religious leaders oppose marriage act over religious liberty concerns
A final Senate vote on Tuesday for a bill enshrining same-sex marriage rights poses a major threat to religious liberty, contend members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation and influential religious leaders in the state. The Senate approved the Respect for Marriage Act in a bipartisan 61-36 vote. The legislation now goes back to the...
Shelby, Tuberville vote ‘No’ on bill to codify same-sex, interracial marriage
The U.S. Senate passed the "Respect for Marriage Act" Tuesday — moving ahead with federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.
CBS News
581K+
Followers
75K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0