Sumter County, SC

wach.com

Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision

A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
CAYCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC
wpde.com

Search underway for missing teen in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a missing teenager in Darlington County Tuesday. Annaste Aniya Hairston, 16, was reported missing by a family member Monday, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Hairston was last seen in the area of McFarland Street near Hartsville. If you...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours

SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

Inmate found dead at Williamsburg County Detention Center

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate found dead at the Williamsburg County Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:10 a.m., detention deputies contacted EMS after finding an inmate...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

