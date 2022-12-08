Read full article on original website
wach.com
Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
WMBF
Florence County man accused of touching child inappropriately, mother also arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man was arrested earlier this week after deputies said he touched a child inappropriately. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Casey Pollard, of Coward, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection to alleged incidents that happened in October.
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
coladaily.com
Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision
A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
wach.com
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
wach.com
Columbia Fire working to fix cut gas line on Spears Creek Church Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says it's working to repair a cut natural gas line in northeast Richland County on Monday. Officials say expect delays on or near Spears Creek Church Road and Liberty Ridge Drive. There are no injuries, but drivers are encouraged to seek...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
wpde.com
Search underway for missing teen in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a missing teenager in Darlington County Tuesday. Annaste Aniya Hairston, 16, was reported missing by a family member Monday, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Hairston was last seen in the area of McFarland Street near Hartsville. If you...
wach.com
Sumter firefighter injured in fire, Broad Street back open after several hours
SUMTER, SC — Sumter Fire officials say a firefighter is recovering at the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, after suffering a burn injury during an early morning fire in Sumter on Sunday. According to Sumter Fire spokesman Joey Duggan, the call came in just before 4 a.m. at 703 Broad...
wach.com
Local law enforcement agencies take part in large-scale active shooter training
WEST COLUMBIA, SC — Law enforcement at Midlands Technical College, simulated some real life scenarios to make sure the campus is ready for the worst case scenario. The campus was swarmed by several law enforcement agencies, first responders, health care officials and even school district leaders. All of those...
Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Woman Arrested For Stealing Christmas Ornaments From Churches
It has to be said. How low can a person go. A South Carolina woman was recently arrested for stealing Christmas ornaments from local churches. She reportedly took her daughter out of school to go with her when she committed the crimes. Fox News says the Lexington County, South Carolina...
abcnews4.com
Inmate found dead at Williamsburg County Detention Center
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate found dead at the Williamsburg County Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:10 a.m., detention deputies contacted EMS after finding an inmate...
WIS-TV
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has installed at least 50 new security cameras at various busy intersections and business districts throughout the capital city since September. According to Inspector Johnny Sellers with the Columbia Police, these cameras will help the department respond to crimes more efficiently. “As...
