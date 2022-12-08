SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

