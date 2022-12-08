ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
TODAY.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares first Instagram post since WNBA star's return home

Brittney Griner’s wife is speaking out on social media for the first time since the WNBA star was released from a Russian penal colony after a prisoner swap. Cherelle Griner posted two photo collages on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the post, she expressed gratitude towards those who helped bring her wife home. Those among the long list included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Reverend Al Sharpton.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism

The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan.  David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Blasts Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap

After spending the better part of a year in the brutal conditions of a Russian penal colony, WNBA star Brittney Griner finally returned to United States soil before sunrise on Friday morning (December 9). The release was secured with a prison swap between Griner and infamous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
New York Post

Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk

Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

Trump turned down Viktor Bout-for-Paul Whelan prisoner swap, John Bolton says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump shot down Russian attempts to trade former Marine Paul Whelan for “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout, former national security adviser John Bolton said Thursday — as Trump ripped his successor for agreeing to send Bout home in exchange for the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Bolton recalled in an interview with CBS that he was in the midst of his 17-month tenure at the White House when Whelan was detained on concocted espionage charges in December 2018. “The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade existed back then,” said Bolton, 74, “and it wasn’t...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

‘I want to talk’: Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

CBS News

