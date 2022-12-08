Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
TODAY.com
Brittney Griner’s wife shares first Instagram post since WNBA star's return home
Brittney Griner’s wife is speaking out on social media for the first time since the WNBA star was released from a Russian penal colony after a prisoner swap. Cherelle Griner posted two photo collages on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the post, she expressed gratitude towards those who helped bring her wife home. Those among the long list included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Reverend Al Sharpton.
Brittney Griner's Agent Describes Moment WNBA Star Reunited With Her Wife
After 10 months apart, the basketball player and her wife, Cherelle, embraced in a Texas airplane hangar.
Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
Russian State TV Claims U.S. Chose Griner Over Whelan Because of Identity
"American voters were given a choice" RT head Margarita Simonyan said regarding the deal to bring the basketball star home.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Elon Musk Blasts Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap
After spending the better part of a year in the brutal conditions of a Russian penal colony, WNBA star Brittney Griner finally returned to United States soil before sunrise on Friday morning (December 9). The release was secured with a prison swap between Griner and infamous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk
Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
New video reveals what Brittney Griner endured inside Russian penal colony
A video shows new details about Brittney Griner's life in a Russian penal colony. TJ Quinn, investigative reporter and senior writer for ESPN who reported on these details, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
Brittney Griner immediately shook hands with members of the crew returning her to the US, hostage affairs official says
The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner's release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States.
Brittney Griner will mostly face mental and nutritional challenges after returning to America from her 10-month detainment in Russia, one psychology expert says
A psychology expert said it's impossible to know how long it will take Brittney Griner to readjust to American life after her Russian imprisonment.
Karine Jean-Pierre Fires Back At Peter Doocy Over Russia Prisoner Swap Question
The Fox News reporter, like former President Donald Trump, questioned why the U.S. freed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner in the exchange.
Trump turned down Viktor Bout-for-Paul Whelan prisoner swap, John Bolton says
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump shot down Russian attempts to trade former Marine Paul Whelan for “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout, former national security adviser John Bolton said Thursday — as Trump ripped his successor for agreeing to send Bout home in exchange for the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Bolton recalled in an interview with CBS that he was in the midst of his 17-month tenure at the White House when Whelan was detained on concocted espionage charges in December 2018. “The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade existed back then,” said Bolton, 74, “and it wasn’t...
Mike Pence blasts Biden for 'ill-advised' trade of Russian arms dealer for Brittney Griner's release
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday reacted to the prisoner swap President Biden negotiated with Russia for the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
Brittney Griner returns to basketball court as U.S. works to secure Paul Whelan's release
WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the basketball court for the first time after being freed from a Russian prison. The Biden administration is still working to secure the release of Paul Whelan from Russia. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
‘I want to talk’: Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout speaks out after Brittney Griner swap
Sitting in a Moscow studio as snow fell outside, looking relaxed in a blue blazer and maroon T-shirt, described his 14 years in a U.S. prison in since he was exchanged for Brittney Griner, an American basketball player who had been held in a Russian prison colony following a drug conviction earlier this year.
After release from Russian custody, focus is on providing Brittney Griner and her family additional support, officials say
After being imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months, WNBA star Brittney Griner's safe return to the US on Friday was marked by a stop at a Texas military medical facility for a routine evaluation, the US State Department said.
CBS News
581K+
Followers
75K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0