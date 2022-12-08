Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!. The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WNDU
Lifeline Youth Ministries helping families in need with discount Christmas store
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Lifeline Youth Ministries is trying to spread joy this holiday season with their annual discounted Christmas store. Over $30,000 worth of gifts have been purchased for 150 different families around the Elkhart area. Social workers helped select the families in need, who can purchase up to...
WNDU
Winding Brook Park neighborhood dazzles with annual light show
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely seen plenty of lights and decorations already, but one neighborhood here in Michiana takes it to another level!. The Winding Brook Park community hosts one of the more well-known light displays here in Michiana that...
WNDU
Families visit South Bend Police Department for ‘Cookies with Santa’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus was in town for the “Cookies with Santa” event, hosted by the South Bend Police Department. Over 100 kids and their families came out for Monday’s event. “They told me about all of the presents they wanted,” Santa told 16...
WNDU
Angel of Hope Candle Lighting provides comfort for grieving families
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays are filled with joy and wonder, but when families have an empty chair at the table, it’s hard not to remember those they’ve lost. At Pinhook Park in South Bend, hundreds gathered for the annual Angel of Hope Candle Lighting Remembrance to honor parents, siblings, and children who have passed away.
WNDU
Local nonprofit impacting students through equine therapy
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local nonprofit is using horses to help change the lives of students every day. Stable Grounds opened in 2021 in partnership with Middlebury Community Schools. A licensed mental health therapist provides equine therapy to students by using activities with horses to connect to what’s going...
abc57.com
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host annual community Christmas dinner
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced on Sunday that they will be hosting their eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner and food giveaway event. A free holiday-style dinner will be provided to the homeless and anyone else looking to enjoy a meal on...
WNDU
Signups underway for Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s ‘Christmas Outreach’ program
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Elkhart County and your family needs help with getting gifts for your children this Christmas season, you still have an opportunity to get assistance. Signups are underway for the Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s “Christmas Outreach” program, which serves families in Elkhart County...
WNDU
PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Deck the halls or wreck the halls?. Well, that all depends on whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year. Some very good boys and girls participated in Pet Pictures with Santa at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. Nonprofit animal...
WNDU
‘Snapshots with Santa’ returns to Martin’s Super Markets on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is coming to town!. After two years, Santa will return to 13 different Martin’s locations in Michiana!. A donation of $5 per digital photo will be collected and all proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations. “We’re excited to finally bring this holiday...
abc57.com
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announces seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is set to host the seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program in partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, KitchenAid Senior PGA, and the city of Benton Harbor. During the event, around 400 boxes of food and turkeys are distributed to families in...
WNDU
2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The polls are open in Niles!. Right now, voting is underway for the 2nd annual “Niles Sights and Lights Decorating Contest.”. This year, there’s nearly $4,000 in donated prizes!. “I love to see and appreciate the effort that people go to,” said Diane...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Miss Daisy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Miss Daisy! She is a 9-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever mix, and she is an absolute sweetheart!
WNDU
Workshop on underage alcohol, substance abuse to be held Tuesday night in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation and the 525 Foundation are hosting the final workshop of a month-long series of workshops on Tuesday night to educate parents about alcohol and substance abuse. Organizers hope parents and students will talk openly and freely about these issues...
WNDU
Fire officials give holiday safety reminders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is almost here, and first responders are reminding us to look out for common dangers this holiday season. If you have a real Christmas tree, it’s important to make sure it’s watered regularly. Check your lights and cords before putting them on...
WNDU
Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
WNDU
Wreaths delivered to Fairview Cemetery ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Volunteers are preparing to lay thousands of holiday wreaths on the gravesites of fallen service men and women this upcoming weekend in Mishawaka. Wreaths Across America is a national program that will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 17. On Tuesday morning, 2,664 wreaths were delivered by...
abc57.com
Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, helping 11 families and 37 kids pick out gifts for themselves and loved ones this holiday season. The event took place at the Walmart in Niles. The sheriff's office received over...
WNDU
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
nwi.life
The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues.
Balance disorders and dizziness are among the most common causes of falls. The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues improve mobility and regain confidence. By preventing falls, you’re preventing potential loss of life or functionality. Falls can lead...
Comments / 0