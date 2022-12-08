Read full article on original website
Susan Blanco
4d ago
He felt no shame when he abusing these kids. He never wanted these boys he took them away from his ex so he wouldn’t have to pay child support
Baby-faced teen surrenders in NYC stabbing death of girlfriend, 16: cops
The teen accused of stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death inside a Harlem apartment over the weekend has surrendered to cops, authorities said. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, joined by an attorney, turned himself in Monday afternoon in connection to the Sunday evening slaying of Saniyah Lawrence inside their apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street, cops said. Crumbley – who has six prior robbery arrests – was charged with murder, cops said. Following his surrender, Crumbley was taken to Harlem Hospital for chest pains, police sources said. The arrest came hours after police released a youthful-looking mugshot of the on-the-lam accused...
pix11.com
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD
The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan …. The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according...
Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week
NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NBC New York
NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island
A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
Teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in NYC after alleged fight with boyfriend: sources
A teenage girl was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, sources said. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was discovered just after 5:30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m., according to cops. The boyfriend fled before police arrived. Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.
NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops
A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday. Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said. Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said. Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said. Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said. He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
Eric Adams rips bail release of perp who beat homeless man with bat
Mayor Eric Adams slammed a recent judicial decision that put a Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack back on the street so quickly as the latest example of America’s legal system failing. “Every time we do our job as law enforcement in the city [as] administrators, we are seeing this revolving door – a catch, release, repeat system that is really playing out all across the country,” Adams told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Karim Azizi, 36, is accused of pulling a bat from his pants and swinging it at a 47-year-old man, who is homeless, sending the victim tumbling to...
pix11.com
New York to name gate after exonerated Central Park Five
New York is designating an entrance in its famed Central Park in honor of the five teenagers wrongfully convicted of a brutal 1989 beating and rape. The “Gate of the Exonerated” design was reportedly approved by the city’s Public Design Commission on Monday and is set to go up at the northern entrance of the 843-acre Manhattan park.
85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Brazen criminals in New York City have no limits when it comes to choosing their victims as crime continues to spiral. On Friday, an 85-year-old woman using a walker to get inside her apartment building at 74-10 35 Avenue in Queens was the latest innocent victim in the city. The woman was approached by a black male suspect inside the apartment lobby and attacked. He forced her to the ground while she was using her walker to return to her apartment. After pushing her to the ground, the suspect took her purse, leaving her helpless on The post 85-year-old woman with walker attacked and robbed in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend
Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out. Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
NYPD: Brooklyn man beats 60-year-old to death
A Brooklyn man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he beat a 60-year-old man to death.
Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight
A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
NYC teen student beaten during attempted stabbing in smackdown video
A disturbing video posted on Twitter shows a 14-year-old student being beaten by a band of angry youths in Queens. One of the attackers unsuccessfully tried to stab the helpless boy, cops said. The beatdown took place Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Thomson Avenue and 31st Street, police said. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old was assaulted by five “unknown males” who punched him multiple times in the head and body, the NYPD said. One of the attackers flashed a knife and attempted to stab the victim, but miraculously, he was not cut, a department spokesperson said. The youth armed with the shank was wearing a backpack with shark teeth. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old sustained bruising and small cuts to his ears and arms, police said. There are no arrests and “the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said. An NYC teacher source believes the brawl broke out outside a Department of Education building at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City that houses three high schools: Bard Early College, High School of Applied Communication, and Academy of Finance and Enterprise.
bkreader.com
‘Run Jews, Get Out of Here!’: Assailants with Tasers Chase Jews in Flatbush
A group of Jewish boys was chased by attackers firing a taser gun and shouting “Run Jews! Get out of here!” in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported on Sunday. […] Click here to view original web page at www.jpost.com.
Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Two brothers from the West Farms section of the Bronx have been missing since Friday, and now police are asking the public for assistance locating them. 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx on Friday at around 8 am. At the time of their disappearance, Jessiah was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, and a black do-rag. Justice was wearing his dark blue school shirt, black pants, and grey Yeezys, At this time, police have no leads or information regarding their whereabouts. The post Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Advocate
Suspect Charged With Hate Crimes in Stabbing of Transgender Woman
A suspect in the stabbing of a trans woman in November has been charged with hate crimes in New York, prosecutors announced last week. Alshon Williams, 49, has been charged with second-degree assault as a hate crime, first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree menacing as a hate crime.
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
Top staffers leaving Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office
One of Alvin Bragg’s handpicked top deputies is calling it quits and fleeing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and its soft-on-crime policies. Joyce Smith, the former acting Nassau County DA whom Bragg recruited as part of his executive team after he took office in January 2022, will be gone by the end of the month. Smith was initially named trial division chief and had been heading a revamped special victims division since June. She submitted her resignation in early November, according to a source. She is going to work for Queens DA Melinda Katz, where she began her career as an assistant district...
