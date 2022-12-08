Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Marine veteran shot dead hailed a hero for defending Vallejo restaurant server from robber
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant worker says one of her regular customers is a hero for coming to her aid when she was confronted by an apparent robber, who shot him dead. "He saved my life. That's the type of person he was. He saved my life. He's always...
EXCLUSIVE: 79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on SF Muni bus, highlighting increase in attacks
"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot." Lisa, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, says it was a straight up random attack - the man in the red hooded jacket did not take anything from her.
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
KTVU FOX 2
Teen slain in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - A teen was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.
2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries and she died there, police said. This is the...
KTVU FOX 2
Independent investigation finds VTA had no prior knowledge, warning about 2021 mass shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority on Monday held a press conference regarding findings from an independent investigation into the May 26, 2021, mass shooting in the VTA's San Jose rail yard that left nine employees dead. An independent investigator was commissioned to evaluate if "there...
2 pedestrians killed crossing on Highway 101 in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- As potent storm front rolled through the South Bay this weekend, the rain-slickened freeway may have contributed to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday, two pedestrians -- a male and a female -- were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to the right shoulder. While in the southbound No. 1 lane, they were struck by a 2021 Toyota. Both victims suffered fatal injuries.The names of the victims were being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified. At the time of the collision, the CHP said, rain was falling. The driver of the Toyota was not cited pending the current investigation. It was not immediately known if the weather conditions played a role in the collision.The CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisors look at opening safe-consumption sites in wake of Tenderloin Center's closure
SAN FRANCISCO - A coalition of San Francisco supervisors and health advocates will hold a news conference on Tuesday to announce plans to fast-track wellness hubs that would include safe-consumption sites in the wake of the Tenderloin Center's closure. The Tenderloin Center, located near Hyde and Market streets at U.N....
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman dead, 2 injured in drunk collision: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman has died and two others were injured after a drunk driving crash Saturday night, San Jose police said. At approximately 11:46 p.m. a truck carrying four people, including the driver, crashed into a steel billboard pillar. They had been traveling northbound on Senter Road and tried to turn left onto Story Road, when they veered off the road and collided.
Bay Area residents consider wearing face masks again as COVID cases surge
As COVID continues to surge, some Bay Area counties are revisiting their masking recommendations and residents are reconsidering wearing them again as the holidays approach.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose moves forward with plans to build 32,000 housing units
San Jose has been in a legal battle over the project with Santa Clara County and Milpitas since 2005. The biggest issue was the traffic and congestion new housing would create. But, with homelessness becoming a growing concern in the South Bay, all sides agree making housing more available needs to be the priority.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
A San Jose Man Allegedly Shot An Unarmed Black Airbnb Guest Who Was Walking To The Grocery Store
Prosecutors said the victim, who was renting a nearby Airbnb, was crossing a street when he saw the suspect exit a home and "quickly approach him" while holding a handgun.
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
KTVU FOX 2
Teen gets time served, probation in deadly Livermore crash
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A teenager was sentenced Monday to probation and time served for a crash that killed a Livermore High School classmate and injured four others. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, had previously admitted to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the August 2021 crash that killed Hunter Diemert, 15.
VTA won’t let more workers sleep at San Jose yard
Adan Miranda used to fall asleep during his long commute. The VTA bus driver lives in Elk Grove, a four-hour drive in traffic, because he can’t afford a home in San Jose. After nodding off at the wheel several times on his way home in 2003, Miranda signed up for a permit program letting VTA workers sleep in camping vehicles in the agency’s parking lots. Now he only commutes home on the weekends. Miranda said he hasn’t fallen asleep at the wheel since. For decades, the permit program has helped dozens of VTA employees avoid long, exhausting commutes.
