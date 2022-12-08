ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Teen slain in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A teen was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries and she died there, police said. This is the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 pedestrians killed crossing on Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- As potent storm front rolled through the South Bay this weekend, the rain-slickened freeway may have contributed to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday, two pedestrians -- a male and a female -- were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to the right shoulder. While in the southbound No. 1 lane, they were struck by a 2021 Toyota. Both victims suffered fatal injuries.The names of the victims were being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified. At the time of the collision, the CHP said, rain was falling. The driver of the Toyota was not cited pending the current investigation. It was not immediately known if the weather conditions played a role in the collision.The CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.  
SAN JOSE, CA
passporttoeden.com

Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area

Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
KTVU FOX 2

1 woman dead, 2 injured in drunk collision: San Jose police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman has died and two others were injured after a drunk driving crash Saturday night, San Jose police said. At approximately 11:46 p.m. a truck carrying four people, including the driver, crashed into a steel billboard pillar. They had been traveling northbound on Senter Road and tried to turn left onto Story Road, when they veered off the road and collided.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose moves forward with plans to build 32,000 housing units

San Jose has been in a legal battle over the project with Santa Clara County and Milpitas since 2005. The biggest issue was the traffic and congestion new housing would create. But, with homelessness becoming a growing concern in the South Bay, all sides agree making housing more available needs to be the priority.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teen gets time served, probation in deadly Livermore crash

LIVERMORE, Calif. - A teenager was sentenced Monday to probation and time served for a crash that killed a Livermore High School classmate and injured four others. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, had previously admitted to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the August 2021 crash that killed Hunter Diemert, 15.
LIVERMORE, CA
San José Spotlight

VTA won’t let more workers sleep at San Jose yard

Adan Miranda used to fall asleep during his long commute. The VTA bus driver lives in Elk Grove, a four-hour drive in traffic, because he can’t afford a home in San Jose. After nodding off at the wheel several times on his way home in 2003, Miranda signed up for a permit program letting VTA workers sleep in camping vehicles in the agency’s parking lots. Now he only commutes home on the weekends. Miranda said he hasn’t fallen asleep at the wheel since. For decades, the permit program has helped dozens of VTA employees avoid long, exhausting commutes.
SAN JOSE, CA

