ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Lawsuit claims CYFD put 4-year-old in danger before his death

By Ariana Kraft
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9vq5_0jcO3agA00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new federal lawsuit accuses the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department ( CYFD ) of putting a little boy in danger. The danger ultimately cost him his life.

This is the second lawsuit filed in the case of four-year-old James Dunklee, who was beaten to death four years ago.

Behind the Story: Parents allowed child visits amid abuse allegations

Three people have been charged with the death, but attorneys said CYFD violated James’ civil rights. The lawsuit named CYFD and several employees for failing to protect the four-year-old from his abusers.

In 2019, four-year-old James Dunklee was allegedly killed at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. The lawsuit claimed Marquez was an abuser James specifically identified to CYFD on multiple occasions.

Attorney Alex Crecca said, “They didn’t do anything, and as a result of it, he was brutally killed, and it’s a horrific, horrific thing that happened here.”

The 65-page lawsuit outlines more than 13 referrals of abuse or neglect that came from the community and at least nine separate investigations regarding James’ physical and emotional safety.

Crecca explained, “What we’ve done in the complaint is we’ve put together a chronological timeline of all of the abuses that CYFD did an initial kind of investigation of but failed to follow up on.”

Artists invited to pitch ideas for Bernalillo County building art project

According to the complaint, CYDS’s first investigation was just days after James was born, and there was a history of abuse and neglect in the family even before his birth.

Crecca said, “As far as CYFD is concerned, they know this is a family that has a history of violence and abuse towards children, James’s mother, her mother, so James’s grandmother had her parental rights terminated as to James’s mom.”

In 2019, James was treated at Duke City Urgent Care. In an interview, James told CYFD staff that his mom Krista Cruz’s roommate Zerrick Marquez was physically abusing him. At the time, Cruz was living with Marquez and his girlfriend, Pamela Esparza.

James even told them another one of his mom’s friends was sexually abusing him. The lawsuit claimed, instead of initiating formal legal custody of the child, James was placed in a five-day respite placement.

“What they did is they told his mother that she needed to do certain things about keeping them away from people like Derrick and Pamela who have both Zerrick has been convicted,” explained Crecca.

The lawsuit also stated, in the beginning of 2018, CYFD began a push to decrease the number of children taken into the legal custody of the state. The document said for four-year-old James, this change in policy led to his death.

Crecca continued, “I just can’t see how he would keep a little boy who’s covered in bruises and has a dislocated shoulder, including a bruise on his penis, with the very people that are abusing him.”

Attorney Alex Crecca said the whole purpose of this lawsuit is to hold CYFD accountable and get the department to make necessary changes.

NMSU picks law firm to look into recent shooting

“What we are really hopeful for is that this case is a hammer, so to speak, that will get them to stop ignoring their legal duties to protect the children of New Mexico, so that more kids don’t end up like James.”

Zerrick Marquez pleaded guilty back in March to beating James to death. The plea deal he agreed to was a life sentence for intentional child abuse resulting in death in exchange for avoiding additional charges. Last month Marquez tried to take back his plea deal but a judge said no. Marquez is scheduled for sentencing next week.

This young boy’s death, as any child’s death, is a tragedy. The man responsible for his death has pleaded guilty to abuse resulting in the death of this innocent child. The Department does not comment on pending litigation, but the Department is confident in its defense. An action was previously filed on the same matter in a state court, which is also pending. The Department also remains committed to continuously improving New Mexico’s child welfare system and making New Mexico safer for children.

CYFD statement by Spokesperson Charlie Moore-Pabst

Story continues below:

The federal lawsuit is asking for damages of at least $3 million. No trial date has been set for James’ mom, Krista Cruz .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation

Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused …. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana …. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana Ranch neighborhood. Group prepares...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico, federal officials arrest 1 in multistate arson case

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management, a Michigan man has been arrested related to an arson case that covered eight states, two years and 25 truck fires, some of which were on the High Plains. Officials said that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, […]
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former state senator is suing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. He claims she threatened him for seeking public information. Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria have filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who...
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Prescribed burns coming to Valles Calderas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The national park service is planning more prescribed burns in the Valles Calderas National Preserve. The burn operations will take place in phases from now through the end of winter, depending on weather and fuel conditions. The burn piles are located on South Mountain, San Antonio Mountain, Cerro San Luis, and Cerro […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Advocates ask U.S. to bring jaguars back to the Gila National Forest

*This story has been updated to include comments from the Cattle Growers’ Association NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Always elusive, jaguars are hard to spot, although they do show up occasionally in Arizona and New Mexico. But advocates say the federal government is not doing enough to help the animals thrive in the American Southwest. Their proposed solution: […]
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Grants offered for veteran and military arts projects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s art agency is now offering mini grants for veteran and military service arts projects. The agency is offering $2,000 grants for arts and veteran-focused organizations to create or expand opportunities for veterans and active-duty members to engage with the arts. They say the application process for the grants is short. […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia. Economists from four state agencies on Monday revised upward estimates of government income that are the basis for budget […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Hiker hit by rock rescued from Organ Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Annual training turned into a real rescue mission in the Organ Mountains. The Organ Mountain Technical Rescue Squad says they were about to head to the west side of the mountains when they were called to east side for a rescue. They say a hiker high up, and off the trail had […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

State looking towards billions in new legislative spending

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is expecting billions of dollars of new money to spend when the legislature meets next month. Lawmakers are already looking at what to do with it. “Leaders have opportunities to make once-in-a-lifetime investments for the state in things like water, rural health, broadband, cyber security – just to name a […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Kawānanakoa, ‘last Hawaiian princess,’ dies at 96

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
HONOLULU, HI
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy