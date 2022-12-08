LI mom cries for answers in son’s death at NY house party

WEST BABYLON, NY (PIX11) — The mother of a man gunned down more than a year ago on Long Island pleaded for justice on Wednesday.

Danie Philistin, 29, was at a West Babylon house party when he was shot in the head on July 17, 2021, police said. Marie Rosental cried out for answers in her son’s death.

“Danie was everything to me. He was my only son,” she said. “He was a good person. He don’t deserve to die like that. Please, I need help.”

On the night of the fatal shooting, there was a fight at the party on Gordon Avenue, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. There was pushing and shoving. Some people were harassed and “touched inappropriately.”

“We are seeking justice,” he said. “We want to hold those individuals who committed this horrific act accountable.”

Philistin had a degree in sports medicine, officials said. He worked as a youth football coach.

