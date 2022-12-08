ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

LI mom cries for answers in son’s death at NY house party

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

WEST BABYLON, NY (PIX11) — The mother of a man gunned down more than a year ago on Long Island pleaded for justice on Wednesday.

Danie Philistin, 29, was at a West Babylon house party when he was shot in the head on July 17, 2021, police said. Marie Rosental cried out for answers in her son’s death.

“Danie was everything to me. He was my only son,” she said. “He was a good person. He don’t deserve to die like that. Please, I need help.”

On the night of the fatal shooting, there was a fight at the party on Gordon Avenue, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. There was pushing and shoving. Some people were harassed and “touched inappropriately.”

“We are seeking justice,” he said. “We want to hold those individuals who committed this horrific act accountable.”

Philistin had a degree in sports medicine, officials said. He worked as a youth football coach.

CBS New York

18 alleged gang members arrested in Long Island police takedown

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- They're terrorizing Long Island neighborhoods with shootings and carjackings, and now 18 alleged gang members are behind bars. Investigators said they're part of a new neighborhood gang and one of their crimes made headlines in October: the shooting outside U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's house in Shirley.Video shows an armed carjacking of an innocent rideshare driver in Wading River. The gunmen gleefully grin as they steal the car. They're part of a ruthless gang, say officials, responsible for 31 violent acts from Suffolk to Nassau since last year. The crimes also include a murder outside a Farmingville nightclub in full...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man arraigned in deadly stabbing of 3, including grandma: Queens DA

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was arraigned Monday on murder charges in the stabbing deaths of his grandmother and two other relatives in Queens, officials said. Jabari Burrell, 22, allegedly killed the women in November. A relative and health aide found the bodies the next day. One victim was dead on the floor of […]
QUEENS, NY
riverheadlocal

Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney today announced the indictments of 18 people in gang-related incidents across Long Island, including people allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River and the shooting that occurred outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Tierney said the...
WADING RIVER, NY
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week

NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx, police say

FORDHAM HEIGHTS (PIX11) — A 28-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in the head in Fordham Heights early Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities found Parrish Truesdale unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head near 2155 Grand Concourse Ave. at around 12:30 a.m., police said. Truesdale was taken to the hospital, but could not be […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend

Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out.  Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of fatally punching man, 60, during a fight in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died a few days after he was punched during a fight in Brownsville last week, and the suspect has been charged in the attack, police said. Authorities found the victim, Arthur Fleschner, lying on the sidewalk with head trauma at 103 Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville on Dec. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Attacker slaps phone from man’s hand in Bronx stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane. The […]
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man charged with killing daughter the day before her 2nd birthday

A 33-year-old man from Brownsville was charged with manslaughter for killing his 23-month old daughter by allegedly hitting her with his fist in the back of the head, prosecutors claimed. Robert Wright appeared in front of Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo on Friday when he was charged with second-degree...
BROOKLYN, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Fatal Stabbing After Mother/Daughter Argument in Stony Point Overnight

A fatal stabbing occurred last night in Stony Point after an argument between a mother and daughter broke out. The deadly stabbing on Willow Grove Road was reported by police after they arrived at the residence around 1:00 a.m. following a 9-1-1 call. Stony Point Police arrested a 25-year-old woman...
STONY POINT, NY
