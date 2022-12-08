ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara, NY

wnypapers.com

Hochul announces nominations for of historic places register, including Schoellkopf Hall

Listing on registers helps to ensure preservation through public & private investments. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 11 properties to the state and national registers of historic places. "These nominations showcase New York's diverse history through preserving important places where New...
wnypapers.com

Hochul convenes working group to support New York farmers

Directive to address & implement feedback gathered during summer roundtable discussions held with farming community. √ Members of working group comprised of agencies & stakeholders across state agricultural spectrum. Gov. Hochul on Monday announced a special working group of state agencies and agricultural community stakeholders will collaborate to support New...
NEW YORK STATE
wnypapers.com

Jim Bittner receives New York Farm Bureau's Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award

At New York Farm Bureau’s annual convention, Appleton Fruit Farmer Jim Bittner received the group’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award. Farm Bureau President David Fisher spoke about the ways in which Bittner has been involved in this and other organizations. In addition to working on the resolutions committee and participating in the annual grassroots policymaking discussions, Bittner has served on the labor committee and fruit committees on both the state and national levels. In addition, he served as Niagara County president twice, the second time for 12 years.
APPLETON, NY
wnypapers.com

6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'

The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
BUFFALO, NY

